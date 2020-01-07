John Lennon: The Beatles REUNION that never was – 'PLAN' with Paul McCartney revealed

John Lennon’s departure from The Beatles split the band and rocked fans all around the world in 1970. The break-up came shortly after the Imagine hitmaker tied the knot with Yoko Ono, with the avant-garde artist bearing the brunt of the blame from The Beatles’ fanbase. The band dissolved following the release of their final album, Let It Be, and Abbey Road, having cemented their place in rock ’n’ roll history.

The split was far from amicable, sparking a feud between Lennon and his former bandmate Paul McCartney, during which they exchanged jibes publicly through the medium of their solo songs. Later, however, they reconciled and reignited their firm friendship, which dated back to their schooldays. Many whispers about a potential reunion circulated over the years, particularly in the latter half of the ‘70s, but it never transpired. However, ideas about getting The Beatles back together were apparently more concrete than fans might have realised, according to Lennon’s ex-lover May Pang. READ MORE: LENNON AND ONO’S RELATIONSHIP ‘OBVIOUSLY’ ON ROCKS BEFORE AFFAIR

John Lennon: The Beatles star had ‘plans’ to reunite the band with Paul McCartney

John Lennon: The Beatles star's former lover May Pang spoke out about reunion plans

It was in 1973 that Lennon embarked on an 18-month affair with his and Ono’s assistant, Pang, moving out of the New York home he shared with his wife and setting up house in Los Angeles. Ono had full knowledge of the affair, later telling The Telegraph it wasn’t something that was “hurtful” to her and that she “needed space”. Though Lennon and Ono spoke on the phone up to four times a day throughout his “lost weekend”, it was Pang who was there with the ex-Beatle every day. In a rare interview with The Beatles Bible back in 2011, Pang shared insights into Lennon’s life at the time, revealing how he and McCartney had “plans” to reunite the band.

John Lennon: The Beatles star was reportedly going to get back together with Paul McCartney to write new music

Asked if Lennon would ever have brought The Beatles back together, Pang replied: "He did consider it. "There was a loose plan, a couple in fact. One was to hold a reunion in upstate New York in autumn 1974." Sadly, it wasn't to be, and Pang went on to say Lennon instead travelled back to his home in New York. "Then, the very week we were supposed to go to New Orleans to visit Paul and Linda [McCartney] who were recording there – and John would write with Paul again – John went back to the Dakota," she explained.

