John Lewis Boxing Day sale 2019: Best deals for Apple iPhone, 4K TVs and more revealed

John Lewis has kicked off its Boxing Day sale bonanza a day early

John Lewis isn’t holding back for Boxing Day 2019. The UK retailer is discounting a swathe of electronics ranging from the latest and greatest smartphones to pixel-packed 4K TVs. Best of all, these deals are available right now, so you can fill the wait for your Christmas dinner by treating yourself. Just like it did with Black Friday last month, John Lewis has slashed the price of a number of high quality 4K TVs from the likes of Panasonic, LG and Samsung. That means if you’re still rocking a 1080p TV, now is the time to make the jump to beautiful 4K.

In addition to iPhones, the UK retailer has also cut the cost of iPads and the Apple Watch so you can immerse yourself in the Cupertino tech giant’s ecosystem of devices. And if you’re more of a Google fan, John Lewis has also cut the cost of Android handsets ranging from Samsung’s supremely capable Galaxy S10 to the OnePlus 6T. So without further ado, here is Express.co.uk’s list of the best John Lewis Boxing Day deals you can snag right now.

John Lewis is discounting Apple’s 2018 iPhone Xs for Boxing Day

