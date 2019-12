Her final performance was in the original London production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical play The King and I.

It opened on 8 October 1953 and ran for 926 performances, where Hobson played Mrs Anna Leonowens opposite Herbert Lom’s King.

The couple had one son, author David Profumo who wrote Bringing the House Down: A Family Memoir (2006) about the scandal.

He detailed how his parents did not disclose anything about the affair to him, instead learning about it from a boy at his school.