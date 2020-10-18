John Wick 3: Zero star on 'RETURNING' after brutal final fight scene

By

This, somehow, wasn’t enough to kill him though. Zero sat up once again and made small talk with John.

He told the protagonist: “Don’t worry about me, John. Just got to catch my breath. I’ll catch up to you.”

John coolly replied: “No you won’t,” before Zero slumped over, leaving his fate a mystery.

Express.co.uk recently caught up with Zero star Mark Dacascos to discuss his newest zombie film The Driver.

During the chat Mark was happy to talk about his time in John Wick 3, and about the final moments of his character.

Like this: Like Loading...