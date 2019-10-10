John Wick sequel: Is there a John Wick spin-off? What is Ballerina?

John Wick is the movie which reminded everyone how great Keanu Reeves really is. The universe created by Derek Kolstad is set to get TV spin-off, and now, a female-led movie. With a director and producers in place, fans can find out more about the new John Wick spin-off.

What is Ballerina? According to Deadline, Len Wiseman, director of the Underworld movies, will be helming the new movie in the John Wick universe. This film will follow a young female assassin, but with all the same heart as John Wick himself. The movie, called Ballerina, has reportedly been in the works since 2017, but now it looks closer to being made, though it still does not have a release date.

Ballerina will follow the young woman who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family. The script is written by Shay Hatten, who also wrote the third John Wick film, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. It will be produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Chad Staelski, as well as Keanu Reeves and Haley Smalley, of Wiseman’s Sketch Films, acting as executive producers. Those who have seen Parabellum will recognise one person who is reported to be in Ballerina – New York City Ballet dancer Unity Phelan – but no-one is entirely sure who is the lead in the movie.

Of course, another strong female rose up in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and that is Halle Berry. We learned little about Berry’s character, Sofia, only that she and Wick had a bond caused by the marker she owed. However, the likely source of the female assassin is in the ballet school which John Wick turns to for safe passage. He speaks to the Director, who runs a ballet school, and it is revealed she raised him and his real name is, in fact, Jardani Jovanovich.