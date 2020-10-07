Johnny Nash dead: 'I Can See Clearly Now' singer dies aged 80 'Rest in musical glory'

The single sold over a million copies in the US and reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 that year, where it remained for four weeks.

In a previous interview, Nash said that the song was one “of hope and courage for individuals who have experienced adversity in their lives but have overcome it.”

After covering Sam Cooke’s Wonderful World in 1976 and Let’s Go Dancing in 1979, the musician took a step back from the spotlight before dropping new album Here Again in 1986.

Nash had been working to transfer analog tapes of his songs from the 1970s and 1980s to digital formats.

