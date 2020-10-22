By

New reports continue to emerge about the 2021 reboot of The DC Extended Universe movie which divided fans and ended Zac Snyder’s vision for the entire franchise. Now that the director is back at the helm with the backing of HBO Max, various actors are also returning for new and extended scenes. Although one of the Justice League’s biggest stars has said he will not be involved.

The latest news in The Hollywood Reporter said: “Jared Leto, who played classic DC villain The Joker in 2016’s Suicide Squad, has joined the additional photography shooting for the Snyder Cut… “Shooting is currently underway with Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, and Amber Heard among those involved on top of Leto. “It is unclear which other actors are involved.” READ MORE: Justice League star blasts WB for ‘escalating’ posts to ‘discredit me’

Jared Leto Joker returns in Justice League

What is known so far is that the project is officially titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League, acknowledging the director’s original vision, much of which was ditched when he exited the shoot and was replaced by Joss Whedon. HBO Max is financing the new round of filming which will incorporate new scenes as well as the completion of the many unfinished scenes, which have been teased previously. The new saga will air as a four-episode limited series sometime in 2021.

Justice League Snyder Cut news