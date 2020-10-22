Home Entertainment Joker: Jared Leto CONFIRMED to be filming new scenes for Justice League...
Entertainment

Joker: Jared Leto CONFIRMED to be filming new scenes for Justice League Snyder Cut

0

By

New reports continue to emerge about the 2021 reboot of The DC Extended Universe movie which divided fans and ended Zac Snyder’s vision for the entire franchise. Now that the director is back at the helm with the backing of HBO Max, various actors are also returning for new and extended scenes. Although one of the Justice League’s biggest stars has said he will not be involved.

Related articles

The latest news in The Hollywood Reporter said: “Jared Leto, who played classic DC villain The Joker in 2016’s Suicide Squad, has joined the additional photography shooting for the Snyder Cut…

“Shooting is currently underway with Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, and Amber Heard among those involved on top of Leto.

“It is unclear which other actors are involved.”

READ MORE: Justice League star blasts WB for ‘escalating’ posts to ‘discredit me’

Jared Leto Joker returns in Justice League (Image: WB)

- Advertisement -

Justice League Snyder Cut (Image: WB)

What is known so far is that the project is officially titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League, acknowledging the director’s original vision, much of which was ditched when he exited the shoot and was replaced by Joss Whedon.

HBO Max is financing the new round of filming which will incorporate new scenes as well as the completion of the many unfinished scenes, which have been teased previously.

The new saga will air as a four-episode limited series sometime in 2021.

Justice League Snyder Cut news (Image: WB)

- Advertisement -

What is intriguing about the latest news is that Leto’s archvillain did not appear at all in the cinema release of the Justice League.

Fans frustrated that they never saw the full integration of the Suicide Squad and Justice League worlds are in for a treat next year that is also expected to return to the wider threat posed by Steppenwolf and his parademons.

One star, however, has confirmed he is not taking part in the new shoots.

DON’T MISS
Henry Cavill says working on Justice League was ‘SUPER awkward’
Batman: George Clooney requested with ‘RETURNING’ Christian Bale
Henry Cavill ‘signs new deal to return as Superman for THREE DC films’

Fans have been campaigning for years for a release of the Snyder Cut when it was just rumoured and unconfirmed.

The cinematic release was slammed by many, not least for the terrible CGI required to cover Henry Cavill’s moustache, which he had grown for Mission Impossible Fallout.

Sadly it seems that will not be rectified, since the British star recently said he isn’t directly involved with the new reshoots.

Cavill, who is currently busy filming Season 2 of The Witcher, told GQ: “They are doing their own thing out there, putting the movie together from the footage they shot. I’ve not been in comms with them about it.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePokemon Crown Tundra release time latest and Nintendo launch date news
Next articleSome COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates May Make People More Vulnerable to HIV, Scientists Warn

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Elvis grandson: Lisa Marie Presley's beautiful tribute to son Benjamin on his birthday

0
ByBenjamin Keough was just 27 years old when he died on July 22 during a late-night party at Lisa Marie's California mansion. Lisa Marie...
Read more
Entertainment

Apex Legends update today: PS4 and Xbox One patch notes news for Halloween 2020

0
ByApex Legends news for Halloween event (Image: EA)Today’s Apex Legends update is going to be launching very soon and will be kicking off the...
Read more
Entertainment

A familiar voice

0
ByHE has one of those soothing voices you hear in advertisements, and for many years he read the traffic report for a major radio...
Read more
Entertainment

The aspiring songstress

0
ByASPIRING singer, Pooja Nair wants to break away from the perception that being in a challenging job means giving up other passions in life.“I...
Read more
Entertainment

Adding colour to the mundane

0
ByOng Cai Bin’s art is focused on highlighting the beauty of objects that we might otherwise find commonINSIGNIFICANT things are significant for artist Ong...
Read more
Entertainment

League of Legends Wild Rift download coming soon after big LoL Mobile reveal

0
ByThe League of Legends Wild Rift open beta is launching next week and will be available to a large player base. The only downside...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Marge Champion dead: Real-life model for Disney’s Snow White dies aged 101

Celebrity 0
ByMarge followed in the footsteps of her dad, Hollywood ballet teacher, Ernest Belcher, by embarking on a career in Tinseltown. Her family were friends with...
Read more

Dementia warning – does this describe where you live? You may be at an increased risk

Health 0
By"This new US-based research suggests a link between noisier areas to live and early-stage thinking problems, but if any causal link exists between these...
Read more

Ubisoft games getting cross-play and cross-progression via new Ubisoft Connect service

Gaming 0
ByUbisoft has announced it's combining its long-running Uplay and the Ubisoft Club services into one free uber-service, called Ubisoft Connect, which will support cross-play...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress