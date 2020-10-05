Jon Gruden's struggles to keep mask on continue after NFL's draft pick punishment threat

Sporting News

A few weeks ago, Jon Gruden said he was “doing (his) best” with regard to wearing his mask on the sideline. Sunday, it appeared Gruden’s best still wasn’t getting the job done.

The Raiders head coach was spotted on the CBS broadcast and in still photographs taken at the game with his facemask functioning as no more than a chin strap. The NFL warned teams ahead of Week 4 that a loss of NFL Draft picks could be the latest punishment for personnel who fail to follow the required COVID-19 sideline protocols.

Gruden was one of five coaches who were fined $ 100,000 in Week 2 for failing to follow mask rules on the sideline, along with the Broncos’ Vic Fangio, the Saints’ Sean Payton, the Seahawks’ Pete Carroll and the 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan. Each coach’s team was fined an additional $ 250,000 that week for the infraction.

After Week 2, Gruden said of his mask: “I’m doing my best. You know, I’ve had the virus, OK? I’m doing my best. I’m very sensitive about it, but I’m calling plays. I just want to communicate in these situations and I apologize and if I get fined, I will have to pay the fine, but I’m very sensitive about all of that and I apologize.”

Gruden is one of four NFL head coaches who have had the coronavirus, along with Payton, the Eagles’ Doug Pederson and the Chargers’ Anthony Lynn. Reports suggested Gruden had faked having the virus as a motivational ploy, but Gruden recently told The Washington Post, “I’m tired of (people) saying I faked it.”

One particularly perceptive viewer said that of the 23 times the camera panned to Gruden during the Raiders’ 30-23 loss to the Bills on Sunday, he was wearing his mask properly on just three occasions.

A photo taken by Getty Images shows Gruden’s mask failing to cover his nose as he speaks closely with quarterbacks Derek Carr and Nathan Peterman — at least Carr can be seen not wearing a mask.

(Getty Images) https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/a5/bd/gruden-carr-100420-getty-ftr_i9iw9zo4p7ni1ox0ml38ax9xx.jpg?t=-166251260&w=500&quality=80

