Home Sports Jon Gruden's struggles to keep mask on continue after NFL's draft pick...
Sports

Jon Gruden's struggles to keep mask on continue after NFL's draft pick punishment threat

0

Sporting News

A few weeks ago, Jon Gruden said he was “doing (his) best” with regard to wearing his mask on the sideline. Sunday, it appeared Gruden’s best still wasn’t getting the job done.

The Raiders head coach was spotted on the CBS broadcast and in still photographs taken at the game with his facemask functioning as no more than a chin strap. The NFL warned teams ahead of Week 4 that a loss of NFL Draft picks could be the latest punishment for personnel who fail to follow the required COVID-19 sideline protocols. 

MORE: Loss of draft picks could be latest punishment for coaches without masks

Gruden was one of five coaches who were fined $ 100,000 in Week 2 for failing to follow mask rules on the sideline, along with the Broncos’ Vic Fangio, the Saints’ Sean Payton, the Seahawks’ Pete Carroll and the 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan. Each coach’s team was fined an additional $ 250,000 that week for the infraction. 

After Week 2, Gruden said of his mask: “I’m doing my best. You know, I’ve had the virus, OK? I’m doing my best. I’m very sensitive about it, but I’m calling plays. I just want to communicate in these situations and I apologize and if I get fined, I will have to pay the fine, but I’m very sensitive about all of that and I apologize.”

Gruden is one of four NFL head coaches who have had the coronavirus, along with Payton, the Eagles’ Doug Pederson and the Chargers’ Anthony Lynn. Reports suggested Gruden had faked having the virus as a motivational ploy, but Gruden recently told The Washington Post, “I’m tired of (people) saying I faked it.”

One particularly perceptive viewer said that of the 23 times the camera panned to Gruden during the Raiders’ 30-23 loss to the Bills on Sunday, he was wearing his mask properly on just three occasions. 

A photo taken by Getty Images shows Gruden’s mask failing to cover his nose as he speaks closely with quarterbacks Derek Carr and Nathan Peterman — at least Carr can be seen not wearing a mask. 

Jon Gruden's struggles to keep mask on continue after NFL's draft pick punishment threat 1
(Getty Images)
- Advertisement -

Source:Sporting News RSS

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNo. 4 Georgia punishes No. 7 Auburn, 27-6, behind epic defensive performance
Next articleCelebrities Who Died From Coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

No. 4 Georgia punishes No. 7 Auburn, 27-6, behind epic defensive performance

Newslanes - 0
Video Details Oct 3, 2020 at 11:52p ET | College Football | Duration: 1:11The No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs bullied the No. 7 Auburn Tigers on...
Read more
Sports

Who to start in fantasy football: Week 4 rankings, start sit advice for PPR, Standard, Superflex scoring

Newslanes - 0
Matt Lutovsky Rank Player 1 Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints @ Lions 2 Davante Adams, WR, Packers vs. Falcons 3 Aaron Jones, RB, Packers vs. Falcons 4 DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Cardinals @ Panthers 5 Ezekiel Elliott, RB,...
Read more
Sports

Watch Breece Hall go off for 139 yards, two scores in Iowa State’s win over Oklahoma

Newslanes - 0
Video Details Oct 4, 2020 at 12:50a ET | College Football | Duration: 1:56Iowa State sophomore running back Breece Hall continued the hot start to...
Read more
Sports

Sky Sports forced to apologise for Graeme Souness comments as Tottenham beat Man Utd

Newslanes - 0
Sky Sports have issued an apology after Graeme Souness hit out at the Latin culture following Erik Lamela's clash with Anthony Martial. "Now I have...
Read more
Sports

Kruise Leeming opens up on the quirks of fate that led him to Leeds Rhinos

Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Julie Stott) Kruise Leeming's entire life has been at the mercy of some incredible quirks of fate. The Leeds Rhinos hooker wouldn’t even be here...
Read more
Sports

Mac Jones’ career day powers Alabama to blowout 52-24 win over Texas A&M

Newslanes - 0
Video Details Oct 3, 2020 at 7:28p ET | College Football | Duration: 1:26The Alabama Crimson Tide quickly piled on to take the lead in...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Celebrities Who Died From Coronavirus

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Meredith Nardino Gone, but never forgotten. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread around the globe, some celebrities have joined the thousands who have lost...
Read more

Jon Gruden's struggles to keep mask on continue after NFL's draft pick punishment threat

Sports Newslanes - 0
Sporting News A few weeks ago, Jon Gruden said he was "doing (his) best" with regard to wearing his mask on the sideline. Sunday, it appeared Gruden's...
Read more

No. 4 Georgia punishes No. 7 Auburn, 27-6, behind epic defensive performance

Sports Newslanes - 0
Video Details Oct 3, 2020 at 11:52p ET | College Football | Duration: 1:11The No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs bullied the No. 7 Auburn Tigers on...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: