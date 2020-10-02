Jordyn Woods Poses For Sexy Shower Pic Taken By NBA Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns: ‘His View’

Emily Selleck

Jordyn Woods and her new beau Karl-Anthony Towns are Instagram official, and the brunette beauty shared a sultry new snap in an outdoor shower.

Jordyn Woods left little to the imagination when she shared a stunning pic of herself taken by new boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns. The former BFF of Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on October 1, giving fans a glimpse of the view usually reserved just for her beau. “his view>>>” she captioned the photo, which saw her pose topless with her back to the camera. The brunette beauty looked back over her shoulder, flashing a sultry smile at the camera.

The 23-year-old is on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her new man, and the pic appeared to have been taken in an outdoor shower, which featured a stunning, multi colored mosaic wall. She accessorized with multiple earrings, a gold bracelet and flashed her long, baby pink nails at the camera. Thousands of fans jumped into the comments section of her post, dropping heart eye emojis. Even Demi Lovato commented three flame emojis.

It comes a few days after the pair confirmed the status of their relationship in a sweet post taken while in Mexico. Jordyn shared pictures of herself hugging the NBA star on Instagram on Sept. 26, and captioned them, “I found you, then I found me.” Before they started dating, the couple were friends, however fans noticed that they were spending more and more alone time together over the summer.

A source close to Jordyn spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about how the pair went from friends to lovers so quickly. “Jordyn and Karl were friends for the longest time and then when his mom passed [in April], she was really able to be there for him because she understood exactly what he was going through,” they told us, recalling how Jordyn lost her father, John Woods, to cancer in 2017. “Jordyn and Karl got closer and it just naturally grew into them falling in love. They kept it to themselves at first because they didn’t want the pressure, but they’re in love and they just couldn’t hide it anymore.”

