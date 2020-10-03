Jose Mourinho expecting Man Utd love affair as Tottenham head to Old Trafford

First, though, is the small matter of the final day of the transfer window. Benfica agreed a loan signing worth £2.7m for Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius subject to a medical which could be converted into a £40.8m permanent signing in the summer.

Furthermore, they are still being linked with a move for Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar – with Spurs currently some way below the Italian side’s £45m valuation.

However, it is having too many players, not too few, that is concerning Mourinho – with players such as Danny Rose, Juan Foyth, Sergio Aurier, Ryan Sessegnon and Paulo Gazzaniga all seemingly surplus to requirements.

“The transfer window works in two directions and it’s possible that we could let a couple of players to leave,” Mourino said. “It’s possible we could let a couple of young players to go and experience playing.

