Home Celebrity José Padilla dead: Legendary Ibiza DJ dies after colon cancer battle aged...
Celebrity

José Padilla dead: Legendary Ibiza DJ dies after colon cancer battle aged 64

0

By

“In those days, a DJ played all night long… My first wages as a DJ, I was 19, something like that.

“It was £15 a week – 3,000 pesetas, I always remember. It was good for a 19-year-old guy,” he added in an interview with Red Bull Music Academy.

The DJ began working in Ibiza from the age of 21 in 1976.

He went on to say: “When you’re that age… I was fighting with my family, so I was escaping from [them].

“I didn’t want to do the job they wanted me to do… the usual teenage thing. I ended up there and I’m still there.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePaid Sick Leave Options for NY Workers Who Have COVID-19
Next articleMichelle Keegan returns to Coronation Street six years after leaving the soap

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Who's in? Who's Out? 'Southern Charm' Season 7: What We Know

0
BySarah Hearon The tide is changing in Charleston. Cameran Eubanks may not be back for Southern Charm season 7, but the show must go on. Southern...
Read more
Celebrity

Kristin Cavallari on dating, 'Laguna Beach' reunion and that Stephen Colletti photo

0
ByKristin Cavallari is in a serious relationship amid her divorce from Jay Cutler — with herself.  The Laguna Beach alum, 33, opened up about her...
Read more
Celebrity

Hailey Baldwin Gets A ‘J’ For Justin Bieber Tattooed On Ring Finger After 2nd Wedding Anniversary

0
ByJenna Lemoncelli Hailey Baldwin managed to squeeze in a tattoo appointment while in New York for Justin Bieber’s ‘SNL’ gig over the weekend. See the...
Read more
Celebrity

Ant Anstead Joins ‘Breakup Recovery’ Program After Christina Anstead Split

0
ByDory Jackson Healing on his own terms. Ant Anstead has taken a unique approach to get through his split from estranged wife Christina Anstead.The Wheeler...
Read more
Celebrity

Griffin Johnson: 5 Things About TikTok Star Spotted On Back-To-Back Outings With Kelly Osbourne

0
ByJason Brow For the second time within a week, Kelly Osbourne was seen out and about with Griffin Johnson. Here’s the scoop on this TikTok...
Read more
Celebrity

Selena Gomez’s BFF Francia Raisa Breaks Down In Tears After Being Harassed By Trump Supporters

0
ByJenna Lemoncelli Francia Raisa revealed that she almost crashed her car on the 405 freeway when she got stuck in a ‘dangerous’ Donald Trump rally....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Covid: Latest Greater Manchester talks end with no agreement

U.K. 0
ByRelated Topics
Read more

2K under fire for adding unskippable in-game ads to the full-price NBA 2K21 a month after release

Gaming 0
ByOut of bounds.2K has come under fire from NBA 2K21 players for adding unskippable in-game adverts. As reported by Stevivor, 2K recently added unskippable adverts into...
Read more

Who's in? Who's Out? 'Southern Charm' Season 7: What We Know

Celebrity 0
BySarah Hearon The tide is changing in Charleston. Cameran Eubanks may not be back for Southern Charm season 7, but the show must go on. Southern...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: