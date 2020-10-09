Home Sports Joshua Buatsi opens up on Anthony Yarde relationship after tough Marko Calic...
Joshua Buatsi opens up on Anthony Yarde relationship after tough Marko Calic win

Fresh from his explosive win over Marko Calic on Sunday night, Joshua Buatsi reflects on a bout which provided the first real storm for him to weather as a professional fighter.

“It’s something that wasn’t predicted, but it’s boxing. These things happen,” the light-heavyweight hopeful says in an exclusive interview with Daily Star Sport.

“Most importantly I’m glad to have come out on top of it. It was a good lesson to have.

“You can’t go into a fight wanting to get cut or wanting to receive a swelling to see how you deal with it. It has to happen organically.

“I’ve had a very straightforward start to my career, so this was something different and something that I wasn’t expecting from my side.

Joshua Buatsi was forced to weather the first storm of his professional career against Marko Calic on Sunday night

“But I felt I handled it quite well to be honest with you.”

Buatsi is right to conclude that the opening chapter of his professional story has lacked twists and turns.

Prior to his meeting with Calic, the 27-year-old had emerged virtually unscathed from 12 comfortable and confident victories, ten of which were earned inside the distance.

But he managed to turn the tables and force a stoppage in round seven
This preceding superiority meant it was refreshing to watch him soak up early pressure from the Croatian on Sunday, shipping more punches than he has become accustomed to and sustaining a swelling under his left eye as a result, before turning the tide and blasting him out inside seven rounds.

It was far from the most controlled or disciplined display we have seen from Buatsi in his seamless entrance into the professional ranks. Though having recovered from a sluggish start to break his opponent down and claim yet another powerful stoppage victory, it was certainly the most impressive.

Prior to that outing, Buatsi had enjoyed a fairly straightforward start to life as a professional

The Olympic bronze medallist proved long ago that he is well equipped to adapt to his surroundings. He was born in Accra, Ghana, on 14 March 1993 and spent the early years of his childhood in West Africa.

At the age of nine he moved to England along with his parents and sister, residing in the south London town of Croydon. An extremely drastic change to make at such a young age.

“The immediate difference was the weather. It’s always hot in Ghana man, always hot. The weather’s always nice,” Buatsi says.

Buatsi was born in Accra, Ghana, where he still likes to go back and visit

“I’ve got a lot of memories from my time in Ghana. I went to primary school there. I’ve got friends that grew up in Ghana, friends that are still in Ghana.

“It’s just a different lifestyle, well and truly a very different lifestyle, and it’s a huge change from where I came from to now.

“You have to adapt in life, so I’m grateful that I was able to do that. There are more opportunities in England so I’m grateful that I could come to this country.”

Buatsi insists his primary focus after moving to London was always to gain an education, a commendable and wise objective drilled home by his parents.

He moved to Croydon at the age of nine, where he would maintain focus on gaining an education despite earning a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games
After falling in love with boxing at the age of 15, five years later he was competing at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, where he picked up a bronze medal for Team GB in the light-heavyweight tournament.

Despite his boxing career taking off – he would turn professional with Eddie Hearn‘s Matchroom and mentor Anthony Joshua‘s AJBXNG almost 10 months later – Buatsi graduated from St Mary’s University, Twickenham, with a 2:1 degree in Management Studies and Sports Science a year after his Olympic success.

“The main, main thing was my parents,” he admits.

The light heavyweight graduated from university with a 2:1 in Management Studies and Sports Science a year after his Olympic success

“They stressed to me how important education was and put so much emphasis on it, so that just made think this is something I’ve got to stick to and something that they’re not gonna let me get away with not doing.

“For me that was the main thing, knowing how important education is.

“I figured out that if I can balance the pair of them, then why not do both instead of just doing one?”

Juggling aspirations in boxing and education meant Buatsi steered clear of Croydon’s selection of pubs and clubs as a teenager. His eye has never wandered from those long-term goals.

He stayed away from Croydon nightclubs as a teenager, instead just doing “normal things”

“Partying and clubbing has never really been something that I’ve been big on to be fair,” he says.

“I just got up to the usual things that teenagers get up to. Nothing extraordinary or weird or anything!

“But I had a good time just doing normal things.”

Almost two decades since he arrived in London, Buatsi finds himself on the cusp of a world-title opportunity in the light-heavyweight division – having already become British champion in March 2019.

It is a weight class brimming with talent. Russia’s Artur Beterbiev holds the WBC and IBF titles and compatriot Dmitry Bivol is the current WBA ‘Super’ chief. The eastern European duo are quite rightly considered the leading 175lbs fighters on the planet.

Ranked at No.2 for Bivol’s WBA strap and at No.3 for Beterbiev’s IBF crown, Buatsi may not have to wait too much longer for a shot at glory.

Yet before that becomes a realistic possibility, there is first plenty of demand for a domestic showdown with British rival Anthony Yarde, who fell short in his bid to dethrone then-WBO champion Sergey Kovalev last year.

Buatsi competes in a division brimming with talent, including unified light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev

Yarde’s promoter Frank Warren is determined to meet with Hearn and arrange a number of fascinating all-British matchups, and the Buatsi fight is by far the most appealing. Their meeting would be one of the biggest domestic battles for a number of years.

Although whenever it happens, Buatsi insists his clash with Yarde will not be sold on bad blood.

“Our paths have crossed and there’s no disrespect, so I think that helps. We respect each other and we’re just aware that people want to see a fight, which is not a bad thing,” he says.

“It’s just like, ‘People want to see me fight you one day, so we probably will fight in the future.’

But British fight fans are desperate to see him take on domestic rival Anthony Yarde next

“Other than that, it’s all very sensible. We just have a normal relationship. If there’s something that I want to say or he wants to say, then get it off your chest. That’s about it.

“There’s no animosity or anything of that sort.”

He may be earning a living and a name for himself by punching people in the face, but there is certainly more to Joshua Buatsi than meets the eye.

Buatsi is keen to leave a lasting legacy in society before he hangs up the gloves later down the line

Pursuing a degree after medalling at an Olympic Games is proof of that, and Britain’s rising star is determined to leave behind a memorable legacy when he hangs up his gloves later down the line.

When I ask for his end goal in the sport, Buatsi says: “I think the obvious one with most fighters is to achieve, to overachieve, to do well and let your talent speak for itself.

“And to be a benefit to society. However that comes, just to be a benefit to society.”

