Jurgen Klopp attempts to explain why Liverpool 'lost the plot' in humiliating 7-2 defeat

“So yes, you can say Adrian made a mistake it is obvious when he passed the ball there, easy goal for them.

“But we have conceded goals like this in the past, maybe not exactly like that, we obviously lost the plot. Our creating in the last third was good, it did not always get a goal but it was good. But when Villa got a chance our protection was below average.

“You could see it after the first half the body language dropped. But we are 4-1 down and how the game was, we should not stop playing. Just do the good stuff again but slightly better and finish the chances. We still had good moments but our moments led to nothing whereas theirs always ended in a big chance or a goal.

“Last week, Mr. Keane said we defended sloppy – tonight it was not sloppy, it was just bad. I have to admit that, I cannot change that now. I would love a training session tomorrow. I hope they all come back healthy and use the two days between return and derby. EFC in a good moment and a proper team.

“For me, we put all our rubbish things in one game. Fine, we can start again. I cannot change that now. I am 53 and have saw everything in football but it doesn’t mean I have a solution for everything.

“Villa did really well but we did so bad. We can defend so much better than tonight. We lost it in the wrong moments. It is difficult and that means we cannot score.”

