Jurgen Klopp explains why Liverpool 'needed' Aston Villa thrashing ahead of Everton clash

“I don’t know when it becomes a problem for me…but it is not even close to becoming a problem,” the German went on.

“These are the things where I have to be different to the outside world. I can’t judge moments, periods, like you judge them – for me what is important is how influential the player is, how he works for the team.

“We lost the last Premier League game – before that we had won them all. Bobby hadn’t scored in them but he had been incredibly influential. That is what is important.”

