‘Just don’t complain about how awful your life is’ Piers Morgan LOSES IT at Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan has made his feelings very clear on Meghan Markle during today’s Good Morning Britain. His discussion came after recent reports about how Prince Harry and his wife would be spending their Christmas.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly “recharging their batteries” as a family with their newborn, Archie.



However, some have criticised the pair for not spending time with the Queen and Prince Philip.

Piers unleashed yet another rant about Meghan, claiming she shouldn’t be complaining about her life.

Discussing the pair’s South Africa documentary in which Meghan admitted she was “struggling”, Piers said: “Can you imagine going in to this and making a documentary but turning it into a ‘woe is me’.

