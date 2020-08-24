Home Lifestyle Just Eat voucher: Secret code to get customers £10 discount off takeaways
To add, existing TopCashback members who are new to JustEat can get 25 percent off their first order.

This deal is also fully funded by the money saving site and not JustEat.

Further savings can be made through VoucherCodes, a popular money saving website.

Any customers spending more than £20 on Just Eat can receive a free £1 Amazon voucher through the website.

Just Eat also offered NHS staff 25 percent off for several months for working through the pandemic.

Unfortunately this has now ended but the website says: “Keep your eyes peeled for the unveiling of our new initiative launching this week, providing support to our NHS, key workers and everyday heroes working hard to keep our country safe.”

TopCashback is also offering cash back on popular fast food chains including Dominos and Pizza Hut.

New Domino’s customers can receive up to 6 percent cash back whilst existing customers can get up to 2 percent.

Pizza Hut customers can get up to £1.65 off their purchase when they order from the site directly.

