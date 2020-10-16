Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are A Clone Couple In Matching Magenta Outfits During Date Night

Julia Teti

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were dressed to impress on their date night out in New York City. The couple wore outfits that perfectly complimented each other, and you can see for yourself, here!

Another day, a new date night for the Biebers! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were spotted out and about in New York City on the evening of October 15 looking super loved-up in their near-matching magenta outfits they sported for date night. Hailey looked truly elegant in her ensemble, fashioning a deep purple monochromatic look with high-waisted latex pants and a sheer blouse with a bow just beneath her chin.

The supermodel, 23, also wore hot pink pointed toe heels with little black bows, and wore a camel toned trench coat, perfect for the fall weather in NYC. Justin’s outfit totally complimented his wife’s. He wore a magenta tracksuit from his Drew label and also sported a gray cap atop his head. The “Lonely” singer, 26, accessorized with a silver chain, and both he and his wife wore protective face masks as they left ZZ’s Clam Bar restaurant in NoHo.

Justin and Hailey have really been looking super loved-up lately. The couple has safely been enjoying a few date nights out here and there, following the necessary safety precautions to prioritize the health of those around them during the coronavirus pandemic. Just before jetting off to NYC for their recent date night, the couple, who recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary, was seen leaving Craig’s Restaurant in Los Angeles after enjoying another romantic dinner together!

Over the course of their relationship, Justin and Hailey have really shown just how much they adore one another. After two years of marriage, though, the couple is still wholly investing in one another, rather than planning on any new additions to their family. “The strange thing is that I’ve always wanted to have children early, but now that I’m married, I feel less of an urge,” Hailey candidly shared with Vogue Italia during the couple’s joint interview, published on October 5.

Justin has previously discussed his wife taking the reins when it comes to planning their family, and he couldn’t have agreed more with his stunning wife. “We’re still pretty newly married. I mean, we’ll celebrate two years in September,” Justin added. “We’ve just been enjoying our time together and getting to know each other deeper.” Date nights are serving as the perfect way for this couple to keep the spark of their romance alive and dig deeper into their relationship. We cannot wait to see them out and about and all loved-up again soon!

