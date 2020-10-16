Home Celebrity Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are A Clone Couple In Matching Magenta...
Celebrity

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are A Clone Couple In Matching Magenta Outfits During Date Night

0

Julia Teti

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were dressed to impress on their date night out in New York City. The couple wore outfits that perfectly complimented each other, and you can see for yourself, here!

Another day, a new date night for the Biebers! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were spotted out and about in New York City on the evening of October 15 looking super loved-up in their near-matching magenta outfits they sported for date night. Hailey looked truly elegant in her ensemble, fashioning a deep purple monochromatic look with high-waisted latex pants and a sheer blouse with a bow just beneath her chin.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spotted on a date in NYC [SplashNews].

The supermodel, 23, also wore hot pink pointed toe heels with little black bows, and wore a camel toned trench coat, perfect for the fall weather in NYC. Justin’s outfit totally complimented his wife’s. He wore a magenta tracksuit from his Drew label and also sported a gray cap atop his head. The “Lonely” singer, 26, accessorized with a silver chain, and both he and his wife wore protective face masks as they left ZZ’s Clam Bar restaurant in NoHo.

Justin and Hailey have really been looking super loved-up lately. The couple has safely been enjoying a few date nights out here and there, following the necessary safety precautions to prioritize the health of those around them during the coronavirus pandemic. Just before jetting off to NYC for their recent date night, the couple, who recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary, was seen leaving Craig’s Restaurant in Los Angeles after enjoying another romantic dinner together!

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin wear near-matching outfits for date night in New York City on October 15 [SplashNews].

Over the course of their relationship, Justin and Hailey have really shown just how much they adore one another. After two years of marriage, though, the couple is still wholly investing in one another, rather than planning on any new additions to their family. “The strange thing is that I’ve always wanted to have children early, but now that I’m married, I feel less of an urge,” Hailey candidly shared with Vogue Italia during the couple’s joint interview, published on October 5.

Justin has previously discussed his wife taking the reins when it comes to planning their family, and he couldn’t have agreed more with his stunning wife. “We’re still pretty newly married. I mean, we’ll celebrate two years in September,” Justin added. “We’ve just been enjoying our time together and getting to know each other deeper.” Date nights are serving as the perfect way for this couple to keep the spark of their romance alive and dig deeper into their relationship. We cannot wait to see them out and about and all loved-up again soon!

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePremier Enterprise Solutions, LLC is One of the Fastest Growing Small Businesses in the Government Market
Next articleDueling Town Halls Revealed There’s No Substitute for Tough Questions

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Jim Carrey, Wanda Sykes & Others Support NBC Blackout Of Trump Town Hall, Push Followers To Watch & Amplify ABC’s Joe Biden Event

0
Refresh for updates: Tension between Thursday night’s presidential town halls continues to unfold as hoards of Twitter users are calling to boycott NBC’s coverage...
Read more
Celebrity

Anton du Beke apologises to fans as he shares ‘very sad’ news ahead of Strictly launch

0
Anton du Beke, 54, has taken the opportunity to send his “huge apologies” to fans after making an announcement with his dance partner and...
Read more
Celebrity

This Long-Sleeve V-Neck Tee Is the Fall Basic We All Need

0
Bernadette Deron Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Now that the fall is in full...
Read more
Celebrity

Paul Matters dead: AC/DC guitarist who was fired by band dies 'He lived a reclusive life'

0
"I moved to Sunshine on the lake further south and Paul would drop in to chill whenever he was in the area. "I recall he...
Read more
Celebrity

Martin Lewis apologises as viewers left confused with The Money Show advice

0
Martin spoke out about his mistake in view of his one million followers. He penned: "Apparently in @itvMLshow talking about the self employ grant, I...
Read more
Celebrity

Diddy Makes Out With Tina Louise After Her Fling With Brian Austin Green

0
Erin Crabtree Hot new romance? Sean “Diddy” Combs was spotted kissing Tina Louise nearly three months after her split from Brian Austin Green. The rapper, 50,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Dueling Town Halls Revealed There’s No Substitute for Tough Questions

US 0
Jeff Greenfield Guthrie’s own smile rarely disappeared, but the questioning was insistent and persistent. She challenged him on his factual assertions. No, it’s not true...
Read more

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are A Clone Couple In Matching Magenta Outfits During Date Night

Celebrity 0
Julia Teti Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were dressed to impress on their date night out in New York City. The couple wore outfits that...
Read more

Premier Enterprise Solutions, LLC is One of the Fastest Growing Small Businesses in the Government Market

Tech 0
Premier Enterprise Solutions is pleased to be included for the first time on the Washington Technology Fast 50...we are honored to have ranked 8th.    UPPER...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: