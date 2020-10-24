Home Celebrity Justin Bieber Passionately Kisses Hailey Baldwin In Intimate New Trailer For ‘Next...
Justin Bieber Passionately Kisses Hailey Baldwin In Intimate New Trailer For ‘Next Chapter’ Documentary — Watch

Cassie Gill

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin shared a close moment at a recording studio in a scene from his ‘Next Chapter’ documentary, which looks at the couple’s life in quarantine.

It’s no secret that Justin Bieber, 26, and Hailey Baldwin, 23, are madly in love! The couple shared a sweet moment in a trailer for Justin’s intimate documentary film Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, while lounging in a recording studio. The Changes singer leans in to kiss his supermodel wife in the candid scene, giving us all the feels. “[Quarantine] allowed us to take a step back and focus on each other. That was a beautiful thing,” Justin said in a confessional interview, talking about his marriage to Hailey. “And that turned into working on an album,” he shared.

2020 didn’t quite go according to schedule for anyone, including Justin: the Canadian-born singer had released his album Changes a month before COVID-19 forced nationwide shutdowns. Justin was also set to hit the road for the 45 date Changes summer tour alongside Kehlani and Jaden Smith. The dates have since been cancelled and rescheduled to 2021. “The tour was cancelled and I had adapt to that,” Justin explained, as a scene showed him “getting a little COVID test.” Hailey added, “There’s just so much negativity in the world.”

Shortly after California’s Governor Gavin Newsom ordered a statewide shutdown in March, Justin and Hailey returned to his native of Ontario, Canada for several months. The couple moved into Justin’s spacious lakefront property where they spent plenty of time with his dad Jeremy Bieber, step mom Chelsey, and siblings Allie, 13, Jazmyn, 12, Jaxon, 10, baby sister Bay, 2. Hailey dubbed the home her “sanctuary” in a snippet from their Facebook Watch series The Biebers, where they let viewers in on their skincare routines, favorite recipes and even a game of Jenga.

In the new documentary, which reunites Justin with Seasons director Michael D. Ratner, the “Yummy” singer opened up about the struggles he faced as a young celebrity. “There were times that I was like, ‘is this pain ever going to go away?’…I would rather get away then to be in this cycle,” he said. “[Now] there’s a lot more confidence in my relationships…I just have hope in my relationship with God. It’s not based on fear. It’s not based on my past. It’s based on who I truly am,” he added. Both Justin and Hailey have been vocal about their Christian faith bringing them together, and recently stepped out for an afternoon with their Pastor Judah Smith.

Justin has touched on both his faith and struggles in his most recent singles “Holy” and “Lonely.” The latter, which features Benny Blanco, was accompanied by an emotional music video were Canadian actor Jacob Tremblay plays a young Justin. “When I was sitting in that chair when I was that age,” Justin explained, pointing to a shot of Jacob dressed in Justin’s signature “Never Say Never” era purple hoodie and white pants. “It reminded me that I had no idea that I had no idea that this life would take me by storm,” he reflected.

Now, Justin — who celebrated his two year wedding anniversary with Hailey last month — is at a more positive place than ever before. “I want to make content that will make people happy…real secure people add value to people. Uplift people. Lead with love,” he also said in the trailer. “I could have avoided a lot of pain…You are good enough. You don’t have to put on a front. Who you are is enough,” he also reminded his millions of fans.

