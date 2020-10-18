Home World Justin Bieber Praised For His ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performances
Justin Bieber Praised For His ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performances

  • Justin Bieber performed “Holy” and “Lonely” on “Saturday Night Live”
  • Bieber’s performances received praise from fans and “SNL” viewers
  • A report said the singer started rehearsing for his performance Thursday

Justin Bieber delivered emotional performances on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend, earning praise from fans and viewers.

In his second “SNL” appearance of the year, Bieber took the stage and gave a powerful rendition of his new single, “Holy,” for his first set. He was joined by Chance the Rapper, who collaborated with him on the track.

Bieber appeared to be overcome with emotion as he bowed near the end of the song. Chance smiled and embraced the singer after the number ended.

Bieber later returned to the stage and gave a heart-wrenching performance of another new song, “Lonely.” The number began with Bieber singing the song while facing the mirror. He then walked from the backstage through the halls of the studio and slowly into the spotlight.

Following Bieber’s performances, fans immediately showered him with praise on Twitter, with many calling “SNL” numbers “fantastic” and “amazing.”

“#JustinBieber amazing performance of #holy & #Lonely,” one fan tweeted.

“Aww just saw my little homie Justin Bieber on SNL… loved it and that song Lonely always makes me cry. Him hitting those falsettos with perfection,” another Twitter user wrote.

“JUSTIN BIEBER DID AMAZING TONIGHT ON SNL #BieberOnSNL,” a third user wrote.

“Not a huge fan of justin bieber but while i was doing my weekly watch of snl i saw his performances and [fire emoji],” one netizen wrote.

“When Justin Bieber sang Holy (available on iTunes) on #SNL, my family gathered at the table and felt the holy spirit enter the room to bless us. Thank you Justin Bieber! #BieberOnSNL,” a viewer tweeted.

