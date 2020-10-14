Home Celebrity Justin Bieber Shows Off His Tattooed Chest While Lounging Poolside Shirtless With...
Justin Bieber Shows Off His Tattooed Chest While Lounging Poolside Shirtless With Puppy Oscar

Erin Silvia

Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share a new photo of himself laying back and relaxing with his puppy while wearing only shorts, and he quoted a song from the late Notorious B.I.G. in the caption.

Justin Bieber, 26, showed off his fit physique on Oct. 13 when he posted a new shirtless photo on Instagram! The singer was laying back on an outdoor lounge chair while holding his adorable puppy Oscar in the pic, and revealed his tattoo covered chest and arms while wearing only gray shorts. He had one hand up in his hair and the other on the pooch as he gave the camera a serious look.

In the caption for the post, Justin quoted lyrics from the song “Juicy” by the late The Notorious B.I.G. “Whole crew is lounging, celebrating everyday no more public housing. – BIGGIE,” it read. Once the pic went up, many fans shared positive comments for the hunk.

“I love you,” one follower wrote, while another called him “my everything.” Others shared heart-eyed emojis and one said, “I wish I was Oscar.”

Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber hiking in the Hollywood Hills on Oct. 2. (MEGA)

Justin’s latest pic isn’t the first time he’s showed off his tattooed body. The “Let Me Love You” crooner was spotted taking a shirtless hike in the Hollywood Hills on Oct. 2 after finishing up a gym session. He looked great while wearing black shorts, a green baseball cap, and a black face mask. He also appeared relaxed but seemed to want to keep his outing low-key as he cautiously eyed cameras snapping his pic.

Justin is known for staying active whenever he can whether he’s working out, walking, or even busting some moves at a dance studio. Although his tour plans had to be cancelled earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic back, he’s proved time and time again that he’s not letting it keep him down or stop doing what he loves. In addition to taking in some quality time for himself, the doting husband has spent a lot of memorable outings with his wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, including road trips across the U.S. and visits to his home country of Canada.

