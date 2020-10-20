Home Sports Justin Gaethje vows to beat Khabib Nurmagomedov into submission & make him...
Justin Gaethje vows to beat Khabib Nurmagomedov into submission & make him quit

Justin Gaethje has vowed to break Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘s will in their eagerly-anticipated lightweight title unification fight.

Interim 155lb king Gaethje will look to unify the belts against his undisputed counterpart on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi.

‘The Highlight’ isn’t daunted by the size of the task on his hands and is convinced he’ll hand the undefeated Russian his first professional loss.

“I’m going to beat him into submission,” Gaethje said. “I want him to quit. I want him to know I’m the superior athlete, the superior man. That’s the goal of this game.”

The prospect of being taken down and mauled by the relentless Nurmagomedov doesn’t faze Gaethje, who said: “I’ve wrestled my whole life. I wrestle a lot in there.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been sent a big warning

“A huge part of wrestling is not being able to let someone take you down and hold you down.

“That was my main focus my whole life when I wrestled.

“I never had a great offense but you could not take me down, you could not hold me down. I’m going to use that.

Justin Gaethje believes he can become the first to beat Khabib

“If he does take me down, I need to make sure that I threaten him with something up the middle is going to make him hesitate the next time. That’s what I’ll be in there doing.”

Gaethje, 31, will enter his clash with the Dagestani destroyer on the back of an emphatic fifth-round TKO victory over Tony Ferguson in May.

And the former World Series of Fighting lightweight champion is brimming with confidence ahead of his showdown with ‘The Eagle’.

Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia celebrates his submission victory over Dustin Poirier in their lightweight championship bout during UFC 242 at The Arena on September 7, 2019 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

“My confidence is probably my biggest factor right now,” he said. “Paired with the power that I possess and paired with the coach that I have. That’s a dangerous combination.

“And I don’t care if I win or lose at the end of the day. As long as I make my family happy, as long as I’m proud of my performance, then it doesn’t matter.

“That’s what makes me most dangerous. I don’t know if he’s fought somebody like that.”

