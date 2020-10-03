Home Celebrity Kailyn Lowry Defends Postpartum Body 2 Months After Son's Birth: I'm 'Proud'
Postpartum pride! Kailyn Lowry is losing weight at her “own pace” two months after giving birth to her fourth son, Creed.

“I’ve birthed four humans and people expect my body to snap back immediately,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 28, captioned a Thursday, October 1, Instagram post. “When it doesn’t — I get body shamed. When I go to the gym, it’s selfish. When I love my body, it’s unhealthy. There is no ‘winning’ for me in the court of public opinion.”

With that in mind, the Pennsylvania native posed for a “photo shoot to be proud of” her body, explaining, “[I] really love what it has been capable of doing 4 times. … Hopefully, I will be able to look back on these photos and see significant changes and progress — but still have love for myself and all that my body has gone through.”

The reality star wore a bra and high-waisted jeans in the social media upload.

The “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost welcomed Creed in July with Chris Lopez, whom she also shares son Lux, 3, with. (Lowry is also the mother of Isaac, 10, and Lincoln, 6, with Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, respectively.)

The A Letter of Love author coparents with Lopez “one day at a time” and is not currently communicating with him, she exclusively told Us Weekly in August.

“Tomorrow, it could be different,” the Pothead Haircare creator added. “I wished that things weren’t the way they are now, but it is what it is.”

In terms of coparenting with Rivera, 28, and Marroquin, 27, their situations “haven’t changed a whole lot during quarantine” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The MTV personality explained, “Right now, I’m good with Jo, I’m good with Javi, and I’m hoping that it stays like this for a while.”

However, the former couples have clashed over the start of the school year. “We don’t see eye to eye when it comes to going back to school,” Lowry told Us at the time. “That’s been a little bit challenging to try to figure out how it’s going to work, how we’re going to send our kids back, what does that look like for us?”

Source:Us Weekly

