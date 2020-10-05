Home Celebrity Kaitlyn Bristowe Dedicates 'DWTS' Performance to 'Supportive' Jason Tartick
Celebrity

Kaitlyn Bristowe Dedicates 'DWTS' Performance to 'Supportive' Jason Tartick

0

Meredith Nardino

For her No. 1 fan! Kaitlyn Bristowe is ready to dance from the heart in honor of boyfriend Jason Tartick as her Dancing With the Stars journey continues.

“Look who’s back in her ballroom shoes!!” the Bachelorette alum, 35, captioned a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday, October 4, alongside professional partner Artem Chigvintsev. “If you saw my stories you know that this week something just wasn’t clicking for me. My brain could not compute the steps and I was being so hard on myself. BUT IT FINALLY CLICKED TODAY.”

The season 29 DWTS contestant, who recently suffered an ankle injury during the competition, told fans that the pressure was higher than ever this week. “I want this dance to be perfect because I’m dedicating it to Jason. (Viennese waltz to our song, beautiful crazy, by Luke Combs),” she added. “He has been so supportive of my dreams and I’m so excited to dedicate it to him 🥺.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Broadimage/Shutterstock

Bristowe was previously engaged to Shawn Booth, whom she met while filming season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015. The former couple confirmed their split in November 2018 after three years together. Two months later, the Canadian reality TV personality moved on with Tartick, 31, a fellow member of Bachelor Nation. Since taking their romance public, Bristowe and Tartick have been each other’s biggest supporters — and have even floated the idea of a future together.

“We’re on such a good path,” Bristowe told Us Weekly exclusively in May, noting that she “wouldn’t be surprised” if the banker popped the question by the end of the year. “[It’s] the healthiest relationship I’ve ever been in and [an engagement] just feels like the natural next step.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev ABC/Eric McCandless

The duo, who share dogs Ramen and Pinot, have grown “closer” while quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic. Despite Bristowe’s busy rehearsals and long hours brought on by DWTS, she’s “not even slightly worried” that her taking part in the show will drive a wedge between her and Tartick.

“We’ve talked about the fact that people have said that or maybe it has done something to relationships,” she said in a joint interview with her boyfriend on Blake Horstmann‘s “Behind the Rose” podcast in August. “It’s so different for each relationship and I just feel like we’re in such a solid place and have such a good foundation. … There’s gonna be tests through every relationship, and I mean, if Dancing With the Stars is one, I’m not worried about it.”

At the time, Tartick encouraged the spin instructor to put her whole heart into the competition and “dance her a–” off with her partner. “It just comes down to trust, right?” he said. “We have full trust in each other.”

- Advertisement -

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWeek 5 Fantasy QB Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at quarterback
Next articleRishi Sunak vows to 'balance books' despite pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Nicole Kidman Admits She Was ‘Happily Married’ To Tom Cruise In Rare Interview On Their Romance

0
Jason Brow Nearly two decades after Nicole Kidman split from Tom Cruise, the ‘Big Little Lies’ actress reflected on their relationship, specifically how ‘happy’ they...
Read more
Celebrity

Alec Baldwin defends playing Trump on ‘SNL’ amid president’s COVID-19 hospitalization

0
Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump on the sesason premiere of Saturday Night Live. (Screenshot: YouTube) MoreAlec Baldwin is responding to critics who don’t think he...
Read more
Celebrity

Andrea McLean husband: How did Andrea and husband Nick meet?

0
How did Andrea and husband Nick meet? Andrea and Nick first met in 2015 after they were set up by a Loose women make-up artist. Two...
Read more
Celebrity

Spice Up Your Life With Victoria Beckham Beauty’s New Posh Lipstick Collection

0
Emily Rekstis Courtesy of Victoria Beckham/Instagram Calling all Spice Girls fans! Victoria Beckham just dropped a Posh Lipstick collection that’s guaranteed to satisfy your ’90s beauty...
Read more
Celebrity

Matt Baker: Countryfile host in admission about ‘chaos’ on show ‘She’d skulk away from me’

0
He recalled that sheep dog Meg couldn’t get away from her “instinct to round everything up”. Matt divulged: “It could be chaos in the studio,...
Read more
Celebrity

John Lennon’s son recalls final phone call with dad before The Beatles star was shot dead

0
“And he played it over the phone and I was living in the attic in the house in this street called Castle Street in...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Nicole Kidman Admits She Was ‘Happily Married’ To Tom Cruise In Rare Interview On Their Romance

Celebrity 0
Jason Brow Nearly two decades after Nicole Kidman split from Tom Cruise, the ‘Big Little Lies’ actress reflected on their relationship, specifically how ‘happy’ they...
Read more

PS5 pre-order news as UK retailer reveals PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X update

Entertainment 0
There are a lot of gamers looking to secure a PS5 pre-order ahead of the Sony console’s release date in November. For now, there have...
Read more

Nursery paint colour ideas: What is the best colour to paint your baby's nursery?

Lifestyle 0
Most people decorate their baby’s nursery with cuddly toys and blankets and choose a gender-neutral colour scheme. However, picking the right colour is about...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: