Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She'll 'Poke Holes’ in Jason's Condom If She Wins ‘DWTS’

First comes the mirrorball trophy, then comes babies? Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed what’s next for her after competing on Dancing With the Stars and joked about having a child with boyfriend Jason Tartick.

“Being a mom is a dream and aspiration,” Bristowe, 35, told Tartick, 31, on the Tuesday, October 6, episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast.

After landing a spot on season 29 of DWTS, the former Bachelorette already has her sights set on motherhood, no matter how it happens.

“If Artem [Chigvintsev] and I win the mirrorball, I will poke holes in your condom,” she said laughing.

The former Bachelorette lead revealed that she’s “very proud” of herself and what she’s accomplished, so becoming a parent is next on her to-do list.

“I genuinely have always wanted to be a mom,” she explained. “And that is such a full-time job, that I mean, I’m 35 and I’m, like, wait, are you ready?”

The Dew founder turned the tables on the Buffalo native, asking him whether he thinks she’ll get pregnant before the pair ties the knot.

“I personally would hope not,” he replied. “In a perfect world, I would want you to be pregnant after we get married.”

Bristowe called her beau “Mr. Traditional,” which led to Tartick explaining his reasoning in more detail.

“I think that for my kids, not that it’s right or wrong, if you have a — if things happen, they happen — but in an ideal world, like in a perfect case scenario, I think I would want my kids to be married before they have kids,” he said, noting his perfect world is based on focused partners.

“Because the idea is that you have a fully committed partner, that you two have committed your lives and you gave each other’s vows to one another that through sickness and in health,” he added.

The Spade & Sparrows wine founder, who has been dating Tartick since January 2019, dedicated her Monday, October 5, performance to her No. 1 fan.

“I want this dance to be perfect because I’m dedicating it to Jason. (Viennese waltz to our song, beautiful crazy, by Luke Combs),” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 4. “He has been so supportive of my dreams and I’m so excited to dedicate it to him.”

Ahead of her DWTS journey, the Canada native exclusively told Us Weekly that she “wouldn’t be surprised” if the banker popped the question by the end of the year.

“[It’s] the healthiest relationship I’ve ever been in and [an engagement] just feels like the natural next step,” she told Us in May. “We’re on such a good path.”

Bristowe was previously previously engaged to Shawn Booth, whom she met while filming season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015. The pair confirmed their split in November 2018.

