Home Celebrity Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She'll 'Poke Holes’ in Jason's Condom If She Wins...
Celebrity

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She'll 'Poke Holes’ in Jason's Condom If She Wins ‘DWTS’

0

Johnni Macke

First comes the mirrorball trophy, then comes babies? Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed what’s next for her after competing on Dancing With the Stars and joked about having a child with boyfriend Jason Tartick.

“Being a mom is a dream and aspiration,” Bristowe, 35, told Tartick, 31, on the Tuesday, October 6, episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast.

After landing a spot on season 29 of DWTS, the former Bachelorette already has her sights set on motherhood, no matter how it happens.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards in L.A. on January 17, 2020. AFF-USA/Shutterstock

“If Artem [Chigvintsev] and I win the mirrorball, I will poke holes in your condom,” she said laughing.

The former Bachelorette lead revealed that she’s “very proud” of herself and what she’s accomplished, so becoming a parent is next on her to-do list.

“I genuinely have always wanted to be a mom,” she explained. “And that is such a full-time job, that I mean, I’m 35 and I’m, like, wait, are you ready?”

The Dew founder turned the tables on the Buffalo native, asking him whether he thinks she’ll get pregnant before the pair ties the knot.

“I personally would hope not,” he replied. “In a perfect world, I would want you to be pregnant after we get married.”

- Advertisement -

Bristowe called her beau “Mr. Traditional,” which led to Tartick explaining his reasoning in more detail.

“I think that for my kids, not that it’s right or wrong, if you have a — if things happen, they happen — but in an ideal world, like in a perfect case scenario, I think I would want my kids to be married before they have kids,” he said, noting his perfect world is based on focused partners.

“Because the idea is that you have a fully committed partner, that you two have committed your lives and you gave each other’s vows to one another that through sickness and in health,” he added.

The Spade & Sparrows wine founder, who has been dating Tartick since January 2019, dedicated her Monday, October 5, performance to her No. 1 fan.

“I want this dance to be perfect because I’m dedicating it to Jason. (Viennese waltz to our song, beautiful crazy, by Luke Combs),” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 4. “He has been so supportive of my dreams and I’m so excited to dedicate it to him.”

Ahead of her DWTS journey, the Canada native exclusively told Us Weekly that she “wouldn’t be surprised” if the banker popped the question by the end of the year.

“[It’s] the healthiest relationship I’ve ever been in and [an engagement] just feels like the natural next step,” she told Us in May. “We’re on such a good path.”

Bristowe was previously previously engaged to Shawn Booth, whom she met while filming season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015. The pair confirmed their split in November 2018.

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRoland Mouret on How to Create a Vacation Bag for the Summer That Wasn’t
Next articleWarner Bros delays Dune and Batman

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Patrick J Adams 'scared' to call her 'It's pure fear'

0
Suits cast favourite Patrick J. Adams, 39, has opened up about his friendship with his former co-star Meghan Markle, 39. The actor admitted that...
Read more
Celebrity

Clark Middleton, Actor in ‘The Blacklist,’ ‘Twin Peaks,’ Dies at 63

0
Actor, director and producer Clark Middleton, who appeared in “Kill Bill Vol. 2,” “The Blacklist” and “Snowpiercer,” died Sunday as a result of West...
Read more
Celebrity

Jennifer Lopez Captures Intimate Pic Of A-Rod Relaxing In The Tub Looking At The Sunset — See Pic

0
Jade Boren As Alex Rodriguez enjoyed a bubble bath, the retired MLB pro was ‘caught’ by Jennifer Lopez! While fans were blushing, they were also...
Read more
Celebrity

Megan Fox Cozies Up To Machine Gun Kelly As They Celebrate His New Album: Plus More Of Their PDA Pics

0
Erin Silvia Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly posed for some epic photos with friends while in front of a billboard promoting ‘Tickets to My...
Read more
Celebrity

Skai Jackson Dedicates 'DWTS' Performance to Late Cameron Boyce

0
Meredith Nardino Dancing from the heart. Skai Jackson paid tribute to late Jessie costar Cameron Boyce in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom more than...
Read more
Celebrity

Patti LuPone Mocks Donald Trump’s ‘Evita’ Balcony Moment After Hospital Release: ‘I Have Lung Power’

0
Erin Silvia Patti LuPone compared Donald Trump’s appearance on the balcony of the White House after returning from the hospital to the famous balcony scene...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Rishi Sunak shuts down Dan Walker after tax hike grilling 'Say the same thing every time'

Tv & Radio 0
Dan Walker interviewed Rishi Sunak on BBC Breakfast this morning, where they discussed the latest government blunder in terms of the 16,000 coronavirus cases...
Read more

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Patrick J Adams 'scared' to call her 'It's pure fear'

Celebrity 0
Suits cast favourite Patrick J. Adams, 39, has opened up about his friendship with his former co-star Meghan Markle, 39. The actor admitted that...
Read more

Clark Middleton, Actor in ‘The Blacklist,’ ‘Twin Peaks,’ Dies at 63

Celebrity 0
Actor, director and producer Clark Middleton, who appeared in “Kill Bill Vol. 2,” “The Blacklist” and “Snowpiercer,” died Sunday as a result of West...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: