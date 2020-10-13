Home Entertainment Kanye focuses on religion in first campaign video
Entertainment

Kanye focuses on religion in first campaign video

0

RAPPER Kanye West on Oct 12 released his first official campaign video in his long-shot bid to be elected US president on Nov. 3, focusing on religion and families.

West, 43, who launched his campaign for the White House with erratic statements on his social media accounts in July, is on the official ballot in a handful of US states, according to US media, but has no mathematical chance of winning.

In Oct 12’s video, the musician and fashion designer asked supporters to vote for him as a write-in candidate.

“By turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people, that God intends us to be,“ West says in the video, featuring families at prayer and nature shots.

The video was the first major bid by West, formerly one of President Donald Trump’s biggest celebrity supporters, to be taken as a serious contender for the White House.

He has done little campaigning under his self-styled Birthday Party as concern grew over his mental health.

The Heartless singer, who has 21 Grammy awards, said in 2018 that he suffered from bipolar disorder.

Some political analysts believe that West’s run for office could siphon some Black supporters away from Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election.

- Advertisement -

West has spent some US$ 5.8 million on his campaign this year, according to a filing with the Federal Election Commission. Most of the funding comes from a US$ 6.7 million loan from himself.

His kanye2020.country website carries ads for hoodies, hats and t-shirts ranging from US$ 40 to US$ 160.

It also sets out a 10-point policy platform that includes reform of policing and the justice systems, reducing student debt, and restructuring the education system to better serve vulnerable people. – Reuters

- Advertisement -
Previous article90 Day Fiance's Angela Deem Is Now On Pillow Talk, And Fans Aren't Happy
Next articleDominic West kisses wife and says ‘our marriage is strong' amid THOSE cosy Lily James pics

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Disney to boost streaming

0
WALT Disney Co said on OCT 12 it had restructured its media and entertainment businesses to accelerate growth of Disney+ and other...
Read more
Entertainment

Elvis Presley: Tom Jones 'RIDICULED The King's singing' behind his back

0
They have two of the greatest voices in the history of popular music. Both were also major sex symbols to their adoring fans and...
Read more
Entertainment

Man for all genres

0
BO AMIR IQRAM is a prolific producer, DJ, composer and singer-songwriter who has been making sweet music for over a decade.He used many different...
Read more
Entertainment

Australia’s digital tourism initiative

0
A SERIES of new immersive videos will transport viewers from around the world into the heart of some of Australia’s most breathtaking destinations and...
Read more
Entertainment

Apple stocks climb on 5G iphone launch

0
APPLE’s stock was up significantly in US trading Oct 12 ahead of a much-anticipated event where the tech giant is expected to unveil its...
Read more
Entertainment

The master caster

0
IN AN open corner of his modest home sits a desk where Gan Chuen Guan can draw characters, sculpt figurines and paint them, all...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Leicester textile firms 'involved in money laundering'

U.K. 0
These revealed how, over a period of months from October 2014, he arranged for false invoices to be produced as part of a dishonest...
Read more

FIFA 21 is Available Now on Xbox One

Gaming 0
Damola Oladapo, Writer, EA Sports FIFAThe time has come. EA Sports FIFA 21 is out now on Xbox One! In the latest version of FIFA,...
Read more

Dominic West kisses wife and says ‘our marriage is strong' amid THOSE cosy Lily James pics

Celebrity 0
Speaking at their Wiltshire cottage today, he told The Sun: "I just want to say our marriage is strong and we are very much...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: