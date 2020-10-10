Home Celebrity Kanye West Officially Votes For Himself For President, Showing Off His Ballot...
Kanye West Officially Votes For Himself For President, Showing Off His Ballot Proudly & Twitter Claps Back

Kanye West broke the internet when he announced he was running for President — now he’s officially voted for himself in the upcoming election.

Kanye West proved once again that he is his own biggest fan! The rapper took to Twitter on October 9 and shared a photo of his ballot where he had — surprise, surprise — voted for himself. “Friends writing me in,” he captioned the snap, which showed his name written in alongside his running mate, Rocky’ De La Fuente Guerra. The pair were listed under the American Independent Party, with Kanye running as a vice presidential candidate amid his bid to make it to the White House.

Twitter users were quick to clap back at the rapper, urging fans not to vote for the “Famous” hitmaker. “If you’re writing in Kanye West on the ballot, you’re more stupid and selfish than he is, because that is a vote for Donald Trump. THIS IS NOT A GAME,” one user wrote, while another commented, “Kanye West is asking people to write him in on the ballot. Reminder: WRITING-IN KANYE IS A VOTE FOR TRUMP!”

The Yeezy founder practically broke the internet when he controversially announced on July 4 that he would be running for president. The rapper tweeted on Independence Day, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he said. “I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”

Kanye West has voted for himself in the 2020 Presidential Election. He is running as the Vice Presidential candidate alongside running mate Rocky’ De La Fuente Guerra. Image: MEGA

Fellow celebs have since come out in the wake of his announcement, urging voters not to write-in Kanye’s name come election time in November. Even John Legend spoke out on the topic in August. He called those who planned to vote for Kanye for president “reckless” and “misinformed.” He tweeted, “Anyway…. Anyone reckless and/or misinformed enough to fall for the okey doke probably wasn’t voting for Biden (or voting at all).” He of course was referring to Joe Biden, who is running against Trump in the November election.

