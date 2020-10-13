Home Celebrity Kanye West urges voters to write in his name for president in...
Kanye West urges voters to write in his name for president in first 2020 ad

Even though he’s only on the ballot in a handful of states, that’s not stopping Kanye West’s supposed presidential ambitions. The 43-year-old rapper released his first campaign ad on Monday, highlighting faith and family in the 82-second social media spot. The entrepreneur also called on voters to write in his name for president.

“What is America’s destiny? What is best for our nation, our people? What is just? True justice? We have to think about all these things, together as a people,” the “Yeezus” singer says in front of a waving American flag. 

West, who has called himself a “Christian innovator,” believes the answer lies in religion.

“We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our constitution calls the free exercise of religion, including, of course, prayer,” he adds in the clip. “Through prayer, faith can be restored. We as a people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves. We are not only a beacon to the world, but we should be servants to each other.”

Kanye West speaks about the importance of religion in his first presidential campaign video. (Photo: Kanye West)

West continues, “We have to act on faith with the sure knowledge that we are pursuing the right goals and doing the right things. We will build a stronger country by building stronger families. Families are the building blocks of society, of a nation. By turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people, God intends us to be.” 

The fashion designer concludes by urging people to “write in Kanye West.”

Kim Kardashian has not publicly reacted to the ad. As of Monday afternoon, she hasn’t promoted the video on any of her social media channels, choosing instead to post about KKW Beauty.

It’s unclear what the Keeping With the Kardashians star really thinks about her husband running for president, but they have been spending time together as a family after seemingly being on the brink of divorce just weeks ago. A source tells Entertainment Tonight that Kardashian and West, who share four kids, are now “in a great place.”

“The couple has been spending a lot of quality time together with their kids and family,” the insider says. “They’ve been trying to spend time in places that are slower or more calm like Colorado so they can enjoy their time without worrying about paparazzi or fans interrupting.”

“The couple knows they have to work on things, but they’re putting in the effort, all while busy with their own work and continuing to grow their brands,” the source adds.

Kardashian, who turns 40 later this month, has stood by West’s side publicly amid his mental health issues.

“Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. This at part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true,” she wrote in July. “I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and for your understanding.”

It’s unclear how serious West, who has been vocal in his support of President Donald Trump, is about his presidential run. He previously indicated his spoiler campaign is designed to hurt Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. West seems to be having more success selling 2020 merchandise than getting votes, though. The Grammy winner claims to have made more than $ 800,000 from sales.

