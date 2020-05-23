Kärcher is giving away a useful free gift with some of its popular garden gadgets

Home Lifestyle Kärcher is giving away a useful free gift with some of its...
If you’re planning on tidying up your garden this weekend, Kärcher is offering a very useful bonus when you buy some of their popular tools. The German firm recently revealed a swathe of new battery-powered gadgets that’ll enable you to cut the grass or trim back the hedge without running a cable to the plug.

To help keep you gardening a little bit longer, Kärcher is currently giving away a free battery when purchasing a number of different devices.

The free gift, which is worth up to £99.99 is available on the firm’s lawn mower, lawn trimmer, hedge trimmer battery set or WD 1 wet and dry outdoor vacuum. For each lawn mower purchased, customers will be eligible to claim a 5.0Ah battery worth £99.99 and for the lawn trimmer, hedge trimmer and WD 1 customers will be eligible to claim a 2.5Ah battery worth £69.99.

Kärcher says that its Battery Universe range gives outdoor enthusiasts the ultimate freedom when tackling jobs including trimming, pruning and mowing in the garden.

Each product in the 18V range is compatible with one versatile, interchangeable battery (available in 2.5Ah or 5.0Ah) and features an LED display, which accurately displays remaining charge time or remaining run time – so that users are never caught out mid-task.

