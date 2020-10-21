Kardashians Go Country: Kim, Kourtney & Kendall Don Cowboy Hats & Boots For Fun Family Pic

By

Jason Brow

Forget ‘Keeping Up.’ After seeing Kim Kardashian’s country-themed photos of the entire family, maybe the KarJenners can reboot ‘Little House on the Prairie’ instead?

“Happy Place [cowboy emoji] No filer [smiley face],” Kim Kardashian captioned the photos she uploaded to social media on Oct. 20. In the photos, Kim, 39, flashed the peace sign while sitting on a rustic wooden fence, presumably out in the Monster Lake, Wyoming ranch. Kim wasn’t alone, as she was flanked by practically her entire family: Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Mason Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble.

The best part of the photo? Everyone was decked out in country fashion. Kendall, 24, wore a pair of boots with her blue jeans, while Khloe, 36, donned a cowboy hat. Kourtney, 41, did both hat and boots but preferred an orange outfit instead of a pair of Levi’s. Kris, 64, did “western” by way of “Rodeo Drive,” opting for cheetah-print tights and a dark navy jacket. Corey, 39, seemed to be the most rustic of them all, with hat, boots, jeans, and the look of a man who was ready to rope him some cattle. Of course, being that these are the KarJenners, there had to be a shot from behind (and clock where Corey’s hand is on Kris. We see you.)

It’s unclear when these photos were taken. Judging by the grass and the sky, it was probably done in warmer weather. Kim was likely reminiscing about the good times as she gets ready to turn the big 4-0. Kim’s birthday is on Oct. 22, and everyone is getting ready for her to cross this big milestone. On Oct. 19, she showed off a gift that her friend Simon Huck got her: a custom Kim Kardashian-themed Monopoly set called “Kimopoly.”

Each place on the board game is a location relevant from Kim’s past (“This is my high school!”), and the Chance cards are hilarious. “Pay North’s security detail. $ 15.” “Your Law Firm KKW Partners wins a huge case. Collect $ 100.” The Community Chest was also pretty funny – and pretty on the spot for Kim’s brand. “Dr. Ourian Injection Fees. Pay $ 50,” said Kim with a laugh.

Speaking of scary things, Kim and her family confronted a different kind of spooky on Oct. 18 when she took her kids to Nights of the Jack. The massive Jack O’Lantern display/haunted walk is a beloved Halloween tradition for many A-listers, but due to COVID-19 safety protocols, this year’s event meant it was a drive-thru. Visitors rode their cars down a street while looking at all the pumpkins, and Kim shared clips from the trip to her Instagram story. “Whoa, those are so cool!” North West, 7, said in the background of one clip.