Home Fashion Karen Elson on Body Shaming, Nudity and Speaking Up for Herself
Fashion

Karen Elson on Body Shaming, Nudity and Speaking Up for Herself

0

Melanie Abrams

Models are generally thought of as people who are seen and not heard, but every once in a while one of them breaks the sound barrier. Such is the case with Karen Elson, the red-haired mannequin who dominated fashion imagery at the turn of the millennium, and who has just written a no-holds-barred autobiography.

“The Red Flame,” which will be published on Oct. 13 by Rizzoli, contains more than 130 photographs of Ms. Elson, including one as a ’50s movie star — swathed in a Donna Karan cream wool coat, oversize shades and stilettos, and squired by the actor John Hawkes — as well as her memories of being hospitalized as a child for an eating disorder and fending off unwanted sexual advances as a teenage model. Among other less than glamorous stories.

Before the book’s release, Ms. Elson sat on a cushioned bed in her Nashville home, wearing a floaty floral dress bought at a flea market, and talked via Zoom about why she decided it was time to open up. The conversation has been edited for clarity.

Image
Credit…Tim Walker Studio, via Rizzoli New York

Why did you want to write a book?

Because people see you in two dimensions on the page of a magazine, they assume that you’re two dimensional as well and the picture is essentially who you are. I really wanted to get under that and show my perspective. It’s been a couple of years in the making, from having the first conversation to scouring my archives and figuring out what images to use. And then writing it and really trying to dig deep and be honest.

In social media culture, everything is squished to a 15-second sound bite, and if I’m doing something for a brand, I have to speak about how great the product is. No one is ever asking about my insights and my career and job as a model. So I figured I’d take the opportunity to unearth these things and talk about the stuff that’s pretty hard.

Has your attitude toward your job changed?

- Advertisement -

Now, if anyone asks me to do a nude, there has to be a conversation before I get on set so I have the ability to say, “No, I’m not comfortable doing that.” I’ve got to have a say in these things, but in the past I didn’t. I just took it as “this is what is expected of me.”

It wasn’t until I got older, maybe even when I had kids and moved to Nashville and got a bit of distance from the fashion world, that I started doing some digging inside myself about what feels comfortable. I started to realize that a lot of the times I’ve done nudes I have felt uncomfortable, but there’s this sort of subtle conditioning that happens to a model, or did back in the day.

The last time I was offended on a shoot or show was a couple of years ago. The photographer was being really offensive to everybody. He would say things to be controversial and made comments about how people used to call me “fat.” It crossed a line, so I called my agents, and we had a conversation with the magazine and with the photographer’s people and — I can’t say who, what, how, why — but action was taken.

Credit…Thomas Schenk

People used to call you fat?

Yes, at 130 pounds I could be deemed heavy. In the real world that is just insane, and a really dangerous narrative, but fashion is so insular that it has enabled very toxic mind-sets to thrive because nobody’s ever really questioned it.

Are there any photographers you avoid working with?

There are a number of people I avoid working with absolutely — because I didn’t enjoy the experience. I was maybe made to feel less than, so why bother walking into that arena again? But I believe in redemption.

I will draw the line when there are things that are sexual in nature. But if it’s toxic behavior like bullying, acting like a tyrant on set or yelling at people, fat-shaming people — if I can say, “You know, I want to talk about how this behavior made me feel,” then maybe, just maybe, I might be able to move on from it. But I will always take the side of the victim because I myself have been in situations where I’ve been treated terribly, and it has scarred me.

Credit…Tim Walker Studio

You just walked in Fendi’s show. Do you still like the catwalk?

- Advertisement -

There is a lot of camaraderie, especially with the models who have known each other like a decade plus. It’s always a funny thing when someone is trying to tell you how to walk on a runway. We go, “It’s not my first rodeo!” At one point, one of the models — and it may even have been me — took the microphone because this guy was explaining it to us. And then we were like, “Ladies, this is how you walk down the runway.”

Do you still watch the collections?

When it’s my friends like Anna Sui or Proenza Schouler. But I’m not as clued in as you’d imagine because I don’t live and breathe fashion. I’ve got two teenage children, and I’ve got a music career. I’ve got other things in my life.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAdam Rickitt and GMB star wife endure sleepless night after emergency at home 'Shattered!'
Next articleCovid on campus: Students fed up with being blamed for virus spike

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion

Spirit Halloween Rises from the Dead. Again. And Again.

0
Ezra MarcusSpirit Halloween is once again open for business. The store known for selling costumes and spooky fall décor at temporary pop-up locations across...
Read more
Fashion

Need to Find a Pandemic Necessity? There’s Now a Store for That

0
Markian HawrylukLONE TREE, Colo. — Darcy Velasquez and her mother, Roberta Truax, were walking recently in the Park Meadows mall about 15 miles south...
Read more
Fashion

Black Fashion Insiders On Breaking The System

0
What does it mean to break the fashion system? First, you’ve got to acknowledge there is one. Pioneering designer Dapper Dan, runway producer Brittney...
Read more
Fashion

How to Start Drawing

0
Kate Bingaman-BurtFind an old receipt in your wallet. Feel that thin paper on your fingers, and look at the inky machine type. Why is...
Read more
Fashion

4 Podcasts That Are Perfect for Halloween

0
Phoebe LettWhen it comes to horror, no C.G.I. monstrosity is quite as terrifying as what your mind can conjure. We’ve collected some of the...
Read more
Fashion

Walmart's Best Prime Day 2020 Deals That Are Better Than Amazon

0
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.Andrei Stanescu via Getty Images What deals...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

The It List: 'Rooting for Roona' captures story of baby with hydrocephalus, Liam Neeson returns to action in 'Honest Thief,' 'Requiem for a Dream'...

Celebrity 0
The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. During...
Read more

Rebel Wilson Floats In Strapless Swimsuit While PDAing With New Boyfriend Jacob Busch: Cute Video 

Celebrity 0
Jenna Lemoncelli Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch’s new romance is heating up in Cabo! The couple kicked off the week with some sizzling PDA on...
Read more

COVID-19 Reinfection Cases Raise Concern About Sustained Immunity to The Virus

Science 0
Patrick Galey, AFP COVID-19 patients may experience more severe symptoms the second time they are infected, according to research released Tuesday confirming it is possible...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: