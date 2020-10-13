Kate Beckinsale Reveals The ‘Life Changing’ Book She Recommends For Dealing With Grief

Samantha Wilson

Kate Beckinsale supported a fan on Instagram suffering an imaginable loss by recommending a book that she believes changed her life for the better.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Beckinsale is helping her fans heal. One week after opening up about her devastating miscarriage “years ago,” the Underworld actress, 47, announced that she’s teaming up with a charity that assists others who have experienced pregnancy loss, The Mariposa Trust. Kate reached out directly to one fan in the comments of her October 12 Instagram post who shared with Kate the sorrow of losing her husband, the father of her young son, three years ago.

After the fan said that she has “family and friends who both tell me that I need to stop talking about him and move on,” Kate offered some advice: “Read this book — Childhood Disrupted: How Your Biography Becomes Your Biology, and How You Can Heal by Donna Jackson Nakazawa. It’s life-changing. I am so sorry for your and your son’s loss xxx”.

Childhood Disrupted, according to the official description from Nakazawa, explores how “the emotional trauma we suffer as children not only shapes our emotional lives as adults, it also affects our physical health, longevity, and overall wellbeing. Scientists now know on a bio-chemical level exactly how parents’ chronic fights, divorce, death in the family, being bullied or hazed, and growing up with a hypercritical, alcoholic, or mentally ill parent can leave permanent, physical ‘fingerprints’ on our brains.”

Kate’s heartfelt support, and her announcement that she joined forces with Saying Goodbye, the support division of The Mariposa Trust, comes after she lent support to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend following their heartbreaking miscarriage. Kate defended the couple for making their grief public and sharing hospital photos following the death of their unborn son, Jack. “As if there’s some protocol during soul-scouring calamity that, if not observed, emboldens people who do not know her or her family to say how she should be handling the unimaginable.”

She revealed that she had experienced a miscarriage at 20 weeks sometime in the past, but did not specify when. “I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known,” she wrote. “There is grief, shame and shock so often that come with an experience like this, plus the heartbreak of your body continuing, after the loss, to act as if it had a child to nurture.”

Like this: Like Loading...