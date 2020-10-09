Kate Garraway details heartbreaking home plans for sick husband he has never seen

“So I then thought, we’ve got to go more long-term, planting things that were going to take longer to bear fruit.”

Kate went on to reveal that despite their efforts for him, Derek is yet to see any of it as he is too unwell to leave hospital.

She recalled: “And I’d say, ‘Dad will be better by then’… And of course, now that it’s been so long, we’ve got a huge basket of bulbs, so that when dad comes home, the place will be full of colour.”

The TV presenter then opened up about why this space at home is “important” for the three of them now more than ever.

