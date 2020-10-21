Home Tv & Radio Kate Garraway has secret 'really moving' meeting with Prince William and Kate




Kate Garraway opened up about meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton on Wednesday’s Good Morning Britain after she was spotted in the background of a royal video.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be seen taking part in a photocall on October 20, with Kate loitering in the background, gripping a script.

The 53-year-old looked breathtaking in the footage, wearing a purple silk tea-dress splashed with fuchsia flowers.

Her GMB co-star Ranvir Singh outed the appearance, wondering why Kate had kept the royal rendezvous “very quiet”.

Kate revealed she had been working on a special project for the upcoming Pride of Britain Awards, recruiting a royal helping hand.

Kate Garraway opened up about meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton on Wednesday’s show

She said: “So this was yesterday. It was a great honour for me, I got to spend a bit of time with them because they were giving their time…”

Ranvir then playfully butted in: “They look like they are ignoring you there.”

Laughing, Kate quipped: “Yeah they looked like they are blanking me. I actually just sort of followed them for the day.

“No no, they were taking part in something for the Pride of Britain Awards on ITV on November 1.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William have collaborated on a project for the Pride of Britain awards

“It’s really moving and beautiful.”

Typically a star-studded red carpet event, the 2020 Pride of Britain awards is thankfully still going ahead this year, adapted to adhere to coronavirus restrictions.

Kate and Will have apparently filmed footage for the ceremony, which sees Britain’s most admirable citizens celebrated for one glitzy evening.

The GMB star added: “But it’s very, very moving. And they [Kate and William] are involved in that.”

Ranvir dug for answers on today’s GMB, asking Kate about the royal rendezvous

Later, speaking on Lorraine, Kate’s pal Christine Lampard discussed the regal appearance with royal expert Russell Myers.

She said: “Our Kate was there to meet their Kate!”

Russell replied: “This was a top-secret meeting, actually. I know a little bit about this.”

However, Christine predicted Kate would remain tight-lipped on the subject, preferring to keep the details of the meeting under wraps until the Pride of Britain Awards officially air.

She remarked: “I don’t think Kate will tell us more either!”

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays at 6am on ITV.

