Kate Garraway's co-star gushes over I'm A Movie star star's unimaginable bikini physique

Viewers should stay within the UK to vote by telephone or the official I am A Movie star app with a purpose to preserve their favorite singer within the jungle.

One confused fan requested Twitter: “Are international fans allowed to vote/how??? #AmericanAlouder.”

A fan account answered: “As far as we’re aware you should be able to if you download a VPN app and then download the I’m A Celeb app.”

“When you vote you might need to change your VPN then too,” they added.

May Nadine turn out to be the subsequent celeb to go away the jungle as her fanbase struggles to vote for the star?

I’m A Movie star Get Me Out Of Right here airs day by day on ITV at 9pm.