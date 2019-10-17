Kate Middleton commands attention in colourful headscarf with Prince William in Pakistan

Kate Middleton looked stunning as she donned her second outfit of the day in Lahore in Pakistan. The royal wore a colourful number as she stepped out with Prince William to visit the Badshahi Mosque within the Walled City. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in Pakistan since Monday as part of a five day official royal tour. The Duchess opted for a bold teal and gold garment and marked her respects to the religious venue by covering her hair with a matching shawl.

Kate grabbed attention by wearing the colourful design which had long sleeves and an oversized fit. Royal fans were quick to comment on Kate’s traditional look and headed to Twitter to give their approval. One fan wrote: “Wow stunning. Perfection.” “Kate Middleton in balochi/Sindhi touch dress, and I’m in love with her,” another added. The sheer garment had a gold print down the front which was complemented by gold stitching on the sleeves.

It had a ruffled asymmetric hemline which cut off just below the knees, showing off a pair of teal trousers underneath. Kate embraced tradition by leaving her shoes behind and she was spotted walking with bare feet. Her brown locks were tucked into a teal and gold shawl and the piece was wrapped around her head. She walked with Prince William and the royal couple were seen speaking with officials at the Mosque. The Duke and Duchess first arrived in Lahore earlier today where they were greeted by officials at the airport.

Kate opted for a chic look and covered up in a crisp white kurta and trouser set. She finished the outfit with a pair of suede nude high heel shoes and matching envelope clutch bag. Arriving with her hair down, Kate soon pulled it back into a low ponytail as she enjoyed a game of cricket. Showing off her bold and colourful wardrobe, the stylish royal began the second day of the royal tour wearing a blue kurta. The royal blue number had a white floral pattern down the front and Kate kept her modesty with a pair of trousers underneath. How did Kate Middleton become a royal? Early life Kate Middleton, or Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was born on 9 January 1982 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, England. She was born to Michael and Carole Middleton, a former flight dispatcher and air hostess. The couple founded a party supplies company, Party Pieces, in 1987 – now estimated to be worth £30 million. Kate has a younger sister Pippa Matthews, 34, and a younger brother James Middleton, 31. Education Kate and her family moved to Amman, Jordan, in 1984, where the future Duchess was educated at an English-speaking nursery school. After moving back to Berkshire the family sent Kate to private school, St Andrews School. She went on to briefly study at Downe House before moving onto Marlborough College where she boarded. For university the young Kate attended the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland. Here she was awarded an undergraduate MA (2:1 Hons) in history of art. Relationship with Prince William Kate met Prince William when they were both studying at St Andrews, and both living in St Salvator’s Hall. Famously, William reportedly took a fancy to Kate after she wore a see-through dress during a fashion show. In 2003 the couple began dating and lived together during their second year of university. The couple split in April 2007, however, in October they were back together. Wedding Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with his late mother Princess Diana’s engagement ring in October 2010. The couple were holidaying in Kenya at the time. On 29 April 2011 they married at Westminster Abbey with a whopping 26 million watching the event live. Kate wore an Alexander McQueen dress worth a reported £250,000 on the big day. Kate assumed the title “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge” and also become the Duchess of Cambridge on the day.

Daily Express :: Style Feed