Kate Middleton cuts a casual look in oversized kaftan on final day of Pakistan tour

Kate Middleton cut a casual look as she boarded a plane with Prince William to leave the city of Lahore in Pakistan. She wore an oversized kaftan and the same white cigarette trousers she was seen in yesterday. The couple left the city later than expected after stormy weather meant they had to stay an extra night. Kate completed her all white ensemble with a pair of nude high heel shoes.
The Duchess opted for comfort by wearing the oversized outfit to board a plane to Islamabad.
She recycled pieces from her look yesterday and wore the same pair of crisp white cigarette trousers.
Kate covered up with an oversized kaftan which had a black floral pattern around the v-neckline and along the hem.
The monochrome piece caught attention with black detailing down the oversized sleeves.
The Duchess had a long white scarf resting over her shoulder.
Kate finished the look with a pair of suede nude high heel shoes, another piece she recycled from yesterday’s look.
In her hand, she carried an oversized black leather bag which tied her monochrome look together.
The royal added a touch of class with a pair of silver drop earrings which had a floral shape.
She kept her make-up simple with a slick of black eyeliner across her lid and light pink lipstick.
The Duchess of Cambridge wore her hair down and it was styled into a bouncy blow-dry.