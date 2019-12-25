Kate Middleton: Duchess of Cambridge in stylish grey at Sandringham family Christmas

Kate Middleton, 37, and Prince William, 37, started their Christmas Day at the traditional church service today. The Royal Family annually attend mass at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. The Duchess of Cambridge wrapped up for the brisk, clear-sky day with a cosy yet chic ensemble.
The Duchess wore a dark-coloured fascinator on her head, adding further glamour to the outfit.
Kate kept her hair down in loose waves for the service.
From under her locks sparkled yellow gold green amethyst Candy earrings by Kiki McDonough.
Her makeup was kept natural as per normal and her sapphire and diamond engagement ring could be seen sparkling on her hand.
Adorably, Kate appeared to be matching her colour tones with her daughter Charlotte who was attending the service at Sandringham for the first time.
The little Princess was wrapped up in a warm dark green coat, also boasting six oversized buttons.
The four-year-old finished the look with navy tight and smart navy buckled shoes.
Prince George was equally smart in a navy blue ensemble, complete with shirt, jumper, jacket and trousers.
He walked hand-in-hand with Prince William who wore a suit and dark grey overcoat.
Queen Elizabeth also attended the traditional service wearing a very festive red coat and hat.
Several members of the Royal Family, including the Queen, attended a private Christmas chapel service ahead of the main mass.
For this, the monarch arrived by car, in the company of Prince Edward’s wife Sophie.
Edward arrived moments later with his daughter Lady Louise Windsor.
Also in attendance were Princess Eugenie with husband Jack Brooksbank.
Prince Charles and brother Prince Andrew made the traditional walk from Sandringham House to the chapel today together.
Prince Philip was not present, however, although he is in Norfolk.
This is the second Christmas Day service in a row the Duke of Edinburgh has missed.
On Friday, Prince Philip was admitted to King Edward VII hospital in London for “precautionary” treatment of a “pre-existing health condition.”
Prince Philip was discharged from the London hospital on Christmas Eve and was taken back to Sandringham by helicopter in time for him to meet his relatives and celebrate the holidays.
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Louis were also not in Sandringham as they are spending Christmas in Canada.