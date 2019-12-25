Kate Middleton: Duchess of Cambridge in stylish grey at Sandringham family Christmas

Kate Middleton , 37, and Prince William, 37, started their Christmas Day at the traditional church service today. The Royal Family annually attend mass at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. The Duchess of Cambridge wrapped up for the brisk, clear-sky day with a cosy yet chic ensemble.

The Duchess wore a dark-coloured fascinator on her head, adding further glamour to the outfit.

Kate kept her hair down in loose waves for the service.

From under her locks sparkled yellow gold green amethyst Candy earrings by Kiki McDonough.

Her makeup was kept natural as per normal and her sapphire and diamond engagement ring could be seen sparkling on her hand.

Adorably, Kate appeared to be matching her colour tones with her daughter Charlotte who was attending the service at Sandringham for the first time.

The little Princess was wrapped up in a warm dark green coat, also boasting six oversized buttons.

