Home Lifestyle Kate Middleton has a ‘key role’ when it comes to rewearing outfits
Lifestyle

Kate Middleton has a ‘key role’ when it comes to rewearing outfits

0

At the start of the pandemic, Kate and William visited health workers in Croydon and The Duchess stunned in an affordable M&S dusty pink suit. 

More recently, Kate recycled the number and wore the pink suit trousers again when visiting parents who have been receiving help from peer support networks during the pandemic. 

The celebrity stylist added: “Considering the impact that Kate Middleton’s fashion choices have across the world and what Kate wears sells out the minute she’s seen wearing it, it’s only a good thing that she’s throwing her support by wearing more eco-friendly and ethical labels such as Faithfull the Brand and Beulah London, proving she has a key role when it comes to being involved in sustainable fashion.”

Rewearing clothes isn’t a novelty for most people and The Duchess has become known for recycling stunning outfits.

DON’T MISS:
Queen’s most extravagant brooch cost £50 million [ANALYSIS] 
Kate Middleton’s ‘authoritative’ parenting style [INSIGHT]
Meghan Markle has hourglass body shape while Kate Middleton is a ‘rectangle’ [EXPERT] 

Lalla continued: “Some people might not want to reuse clothing, they might opt to getting the newest styles on the market as fast as possible, snapping them up while they are still at the height of their popularity, and then, sadly, discard them after a few wears, which is why it’s so important for Kate to wear recycled fashion teaching the nation that its better for the environment to reuse clothing than only wearing the piece once and purchasing another piece soon after.

“Recyclable fashion is so important to the plant, as clothes that don’t get recycled end up in landfills that create greenhouse gases so recycling them helps diminish the forces that contribute to climate change. 

“Reusing fabric in old clothes means less resources, both monetary and environmental.”

Royal sources previously revealed that Kate and William are making an effort to be more relatable and rewearing outfits is just one way they are doing so.

- Advertisement -

The royal bride borrowed her Norman Hartnell wedding dress from her grandmother when she stepped out at her wedding in Windsor in July.

Kate Middleton has been seen in some vintage pieces a handful of times but Lalla explains that this avenue of fashion may be even more powerful. 

Lalla explained: “To see the Duchess of Cambridge wearing vintage clothing sends a very powerful message about sustainability in fashion. One of her most memorable pieces was a beautiful vintage, magenta Oscar de la Renta dress with a ruffled neck and black polka dots which she wore during a visit to Ireland.

“She kept to the retro vibes of the dress by accessorizing with hoop earrings, classic black pumps and a black clutch bag. 

“Some people see vintage as no more than old clothes and don’t see the beauty in the garments, although it is certainly growing as a definable trend.  

“Vintage pieces are one of a kind, making them stand alone garments which are perfect for when Kate attends events. There is something to be said for wearing an item of clothing that nobody else in the world owns, making every garment unique and a treasure. 

“Vintage stores like William Vintage and Rellik both house high-end designer vintage pieces which would suit Kate perfectly. William Vintage stocks the finest vintage clothing in the world in my opinion, whilst Rellik sells fantastic eclectic vintage curated items from the 60s to the present day.”

The celebrity stylist explained the Duchess re-wearing clothing or styling vintage pieces may encourage the world to make more conscious decisions.

“I feel the ‘Kate Effect’ would help encourage and guide the public to be more conscious of their fashion choices both with regard to sustainability and uniqueness.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBaby on Board! Katharine McPhee Appears to Slyly Confirm Her Pregnancy
Next articleJenny Ryan sets record straight on The Chase moment never shown: 'Waste of time'

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

Bye-Bye, Sweatpants! 15 Reasons to Get Excited About Fashion This Fall.

0
By Sara Bosworth Close Sara Bosworth, Jacob Gallagher Close Jacob Gallagher, Becky Malinsky, Rory Satran Close Rory Satranand Katharine K. Zarrella Close Katharine K. ZarrellaOct. 10, 2020 12:00 am ETIN THE MOOD FOR STYLE An inspiration...
Read more
Lifestyle

What is a Sleep Study… and Should You Get One? Esteemed New York Physician Dr. Carl Nicoleau Wants You to Know the Facts

0
There are many causes of insomnia. It is best to see a specialist trained in sleep medicine to have thorough evaluation so that the...
Read more
Lifestyle

Huge Google Assistant update adds support for popular third-party Android apps

0
Google Assistant support is coming to more Android apps (Image: GOOGLE)Google Assistant users will now be able to control third-party Android apps such as...
Read more
Lifestyle

The best supplement to avoid hair loss and to stimulate hair growth at home

0
If you prefer not to take any additional supplements, you could also increase the amount of iron in your diet by making a few...
Read more
Lifestyle

Prince William's 'crisis' speech: Royal's 'power and energy' in climate change message

0
"It looks as though he has had some coaching for this new style and the construction of the very short sentences where he pauses...
Read more
Lifestyle

What CEOs Say About Employee Burnout and Work-Life Balance

0
By Kathryn Dill Oct. 9, 2020 9:37 am ETChief executives are concerned that employees are burning out while working remotely. At the WSJ Women In the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Looking for Escapist TV? Try Home Design Shows

Fashion 0
Ronda KaysenA few minutes into an episode of “Dream Home Makeover,” a home improvement series premiering on Netflix on Oct. 16, an anxious homeowner...
Read more

Jenny Ryan sets record straight on The Chase moment never shown: 'Waste of time'

Celebrity 0
Jenny Ryan set the record straight on one point on The Chase by a curious ITV viewer last night. The Vixen star explained why...
Read more

Kate Middleton has a ‘key role’ when it comes to rewearing outfits

Lifestyle 0
At the start of the pandemic, Kate and William visited health workers in Croydon and The Duchess stunned in an affordable M&S dusty pink...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: