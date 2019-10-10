Kate Middleton looks effortlessly chic in burgundy jumper and £3000 designer bag in London

Kate Middleton dressed for the cold weather today as was spotted in London today. The stylish royal wore a fitted high neck jumper and a pair of khaki trousers which pulled her in at the waist. She completed the look with a pair of maroon high heel shoes and a small matching handbag. The Duchess of Cambridge was visiting the Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity at the Natural History Museum.

Kate arrived at the Natural History Museum in her role as the patron of the museum. She wore a pair of culottes which pulled her in at the waist before going out to a loose trousers. Opting for high street style, her tailored trousers were from Jigsaw, on sale for £89, a brand Kate worked for before becoming a royal. The flattering wide-leg trousers cut off just above the ankle, showing off her high heels. Dressing for Autumn, Kate paired the culottes with a fitted burgundy jumper which had long sleeves and a high neckline, £39 from Warehouse. She added a touch of luxury to her look by holding onto a small burgundy leather bag from Chanel, which reportedly cost £3000.

The look was completed with a pair of burgundy high heel shoes which had a closed toe. She was spotted greeting members of staff as she made her way into the Angela Marmont Centre. Kate wore her long locks down and styled into a side parting with a loose curl at the end. Highlighting her natural beauty, the Duchess wore a coat of black mascara and a nude lipstick. She kept her jewellery to a minimum and wore a pair of small chunky gold hoop earrings.