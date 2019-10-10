Kate Middleton looks effortlessly chic in burgundy jumper and £3000 designer bag in London

Kate Middleton dressed for the cold weather today as was spotted in London today. The stylish royal wore a fitted high neck jumper and a pair of khaki trousers which pulled her in at the waist. She completed the look with a pair of maroon high heel shoes and a small matching handbag. The Duchess of Cambridge was visiting the Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity at the Natural History Museum.
Kate arrived at the Natural History Museum in her role as the patron of the museum.
She wore a pair of culottes which pulled her in at the waist before going out to a loose trousers.
Opting for high street style, her tailored trousers were from Jigsaw, on sale for £89, a brand Kate worked for before becoming a royal.
The flattering wide-leg trousers cut off just above the ankle, showing off her high heels.
Dressing for Autumn, Kate paired the culottes with a fitted burgundy jumper which had long sleeves and a high neckline, £39 from Warehouse.
She added a touch of luxury to her look by holding onto a small burgundy leather bag from Chanel, which reportedly cost £3000.
The look was completed with a pair of burgundy high heel shoes which had a closed toe.
She was spotted greeting members of staff as she made her way into the Angela Marmont Centre.
Kate wore her long locks down and styled into a side parting with a loose curl at the end.
Highlighting her natural beauty, the Duchess wore a coat of black mascara and a nude lipstick.
She kept her jewellery to a minimum and wore a pair of small chunky gold hoop earrings.
When she is spotted out, Kate will often show off pieces from her stylish wardrobe.
Last week, she looked elegant in a turquoise gown when out with Prince William in London.
The dress, which is currently on sale for £577, had a high neck and a loose fit.
She wore the look as the royal couple were hosted by the spiritual leader, the Aga Khan.
The Duchess recently stepped out in a recycled blue coat to attend a naming ceremony for a ship.
How did Kate Middleton become a royal?
Early life
Kate Middleton, or Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was born on 9 January 1982 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, England.
She was born to Michael and Carole Middleton, a former flight dispatcher and air hostess. The couple founded a party supplies company, Party Pieces, in 1987 – now estimated to be worth £30 million.
Kate has a younger sister Pippa Matthews, 34, and a younger brother James Middleton, 31.
Education
Kate and her family moved to Amman, Jordan, in 1984, where the future Duchess was educated at an English-speaking nursery school.
After moving back to Berkshire the family sent Kate to private school, St Andrews School. She went on to briefly study at Downe House before moving onto Marlborough College where she boarded.
For university the young Kate attended the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland. Here she was awarded an undergraduate MA (2:1 Hons) in history of art.
Relationship with Prince William
Kate met Prince William when they were both studying at St Andrews, and both living in St Salvator’s Hall. Famously, William reportedly took a fancy to Kate after she wore a see-through dress during a fashion show.
In 2003 the couple began dating and lived together during their second year of university.
The couple split in April 2007, however, in October they were back together.
Wedding
Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with his late mother Princess Diana’s engagement ring in October 2010. The couple were holidaying in Kenya at the time.
On 29 April 2011 they married at Westminster Abbey with a whopping 26 million watching the event live.
Kate wore an Alexander McQueen dress worth a reported £250,000 on the big day.
Kate assumed the title “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge” and also become the Duchess of Cambridge on the day.