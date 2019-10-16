Kate Middleton mixes old & new as she pairs traditional Chitrali hat with trendy trousers

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William have stepped out on day three of their official royal tour of Pakistan. During the trip, the Duchess has respected the traditions of the country by covering up in a collection of modest designs. Today, she was gifted a Chitrali hat, which is an item traditional in that region of Pakistan. The hat, which is white and red, was adorned with peacock feathers, as is custom.

The mum-of-three was also given an embroidered coat and shawl, both of which she wore over her outfit. Today Kate chose a more Western style of outfit than she has so far during her trip, opting for a brown shirt and cropped wide-legged trousers. She teamed these with a brown leather waistcoat and brown suede knee high boots. A wide suede brown belt nipped her in at the waist and added definition. Completing the look, Kate opted for a pair of gold drop earrings. Her engagement ring added the final sparkle.

Kate and William are not the first royals to undertake a royal tour of Pakistan, and Princess Diana visited the region in 1991. The couple followed in her footsteps today, as she also visited the Chitrali region during her visit and wore a traditional hat. Today, Himalayan dignitaries presented a book full of photographs of Diana wearing the same feathered cap and cloak of the Chitral Scouts William and Kate had on to the couple. Prince William, who received the present, was pleasantly surprised by the kind thought. He said: “That’s very kind, thank you very much.” He then noticed Diana had worn the same item as himself and Kate, and exclaimed: “She is wearing the same hat! Fantastic.”

How did Kate Middleton become a royal? Early life Kate Middleton, or Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was born on 9 January 1982 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, England. She was born to Michael and Carole Middleton, a former flight dispatcher and air hostess. The couple founded a party supplies company, Party Pieces, in 1987 – now estimated to be worth £30 million. Kate has a younger sister Pippa Matthews, 34, and a younger brother James Middleton, 31. Education Kate and her family moved to Amman, Jordan, in 1984, where the future Duchess was educated at an English-speaking nursery school. After moving back to Berkshire the family sent Kate to private school, St Andrews School. She went on to briefly study at Downe House before moving onto Marlborough College where she boarded. For university the young Kate attended the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland. Here she was awarded an undergraduate MA (2:1 Hons) in history of art. Relationship with Prince William Kate met Prince William when they were both studying at St Andrews, and both living in St Salvator’s Hall. Famously, William reportedly took a fancy to Kate after she wore a see-through dress during a fashion show. In 2003 the couple began dating and lived together during their second year of university. The couple split in April 2007, however, in October they were back together. Wedding Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with his late mother Princess Diana’s engagement ring in October 2010. The couple were holidaying in Kenya at the time. On 29 April 2011 they married at Westminster Abbey with a whopping 26 million watching the event live. Kate wore an Alexander McQueen dress worth a reported £250,000 on the big day. Kate assumed the title “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge” and also become the Duchess of Cambridge on the day.

