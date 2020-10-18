Home Lifestyle Kate Middleton parenting breaks ‘Royal Family etiquette’ - 'Duchess is a leader'
Kate Middleton parenting breaks ‘Royal Family etiquette’ – 'Duchess is a leader'

Relationship and parenting expert Martina Mercer, has shared with Express.co.uk what parenting techniques Kate and William may use. 

She explains: “Kate does follow many traditional royal parenting techniques. She makes sure her children are always spotless, very well groomed, from their hair to their outfits.”

This can be hard for any mum to maintain but especially for the Duchess who is constantly in the public eye.

Martina added: “They’re well ironed and always in outfits that require high maintenance, through dry cleaning or ironing, and not always the most comfortable choice for a baby, toddler or child. She also ensures they’re well behaved in the public eye, and you’ll often see her with one either side of her, in the trio pose or walking slightly behind. 

“Already they’re learning the etiquette rules of the Royal Family and this shows. There’s no rolling about on the floor, sudden outbursts of singing, or fidgeting while standing in place.”

The relationship expert also shared how Kate has made new rules for the family to follow which allows her to act more natural around the children.

Martina said: “I wouldn’t say she’s broken any rules, as she’s made new ones, Kate is a leader within the Royal Family now and a princess who has taken the Royal Family, and their reputation into the 21st century. 

“Princess Diana tried this yet was met with scorn by many members of the royal family as it was seen as rebellion or a failure to understand the importance of her position, however Kate has had a more gentle approach, softly introducing more love, connections and affection with the children in the public eye.”

Whilst Kate cuddles her children and holds their hands in public, this wasn’t always allowed within the Royal Family which therefore shows she may be breaking old rules. 

Martina added: “In the past it may have been seen as uncouth for princesses to display so much affection to their children in public, to be seen playing with them on the grass and even scolding them when they misbehaved, however Kate executes this with style and grace.”

The expert explains that Kate may have broken these rules as a way to connect more with the public and to show them that she is just like any other mother, caring and genuine.

She said: “I think Kate knew it was time for the Royal Family to connect more with the general public, to create a relatable relationship between her and the general public.

“Interest and faith in the Royal Family was faltering, as they seemed so far removed from us, as civilians, and people were questioning the point of them while finding them impenetrable and unrelatable which prevented the public from feeling any real connection.

“By showing that she’s a normal mum, sharing the same emotions and problems that any mum does, Kate has built that bridge and allowed us to feel empathy with the Royal Family while also respecting their roles.

The Duchess and Duke can regularly be seen speaking to the children on their eye level and will often pick them up so that they are the same height.

Martina explains that this is because towering over children can cause anxiety.

She said: “It’s well known, in psychology, that children don’t respond well to people towering over them barking orders. It can cause anxiety and rarely has the impact desired from the parent. 

“Children will retreat while becoming confused as they don’t fully understand the situation. By getting on a child’s eye level you remove the threat. 

“You show facial expressions that reassure the child while also ensuring they can understand every word you say.

“It’s showing solidarity with the child while it’s also the most effective way to communicate with someone smaller and the child is much more likely to listen and absorb information this way. 

“It’s also reassuring to the children in public events where there may be a lot of adults, it lets them know that their safety net (mum) is right there with them, like a reassuring hug.”

By adding new rules to their parenting, Martina explains that Kate has allowed everyday mums of the public to relate.

She added: “All mums understand the love and bond between mother and child, and Kate’s public displays of affection, and even discipline, allow us to think of her as one of us.”

