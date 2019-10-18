Kate Middleton stuns in smart black blazer for final day of Pakistan tour with William

Kate Middleton and Prince William, 38, stepped out in Islamabad as they end their five day royal tour of Pakistan. The Duchess wore a fitted black blazer which fastened at the waist in her most modern look of the trip. The couple were spotted walking dogs as they visited the Army Canine Centre today. At the centre, dogs are trained in a special programme which helps them identify explosive devices.

The mum-of-three showed her love of animals as she was spotted playing with the dogs at the centre. Opting for a smart monochrome look, Kate paired the long blazer with a white tunic and the same white cigarette trousers she has worn previously on the trip. The fitted coat was her most revealing look of the tour as she has been respecting the conservative traditions in the country and wearing loose clothing. Although she was still covered up, the fitted blazer was buttoned in the middle and showed off the royal’s tiny waist. It had a fit and flare design and the garment cut off just below the knee.

Kate wore it over a loose white tunic which had a square neckline and split down the side. The Duchess concealed her legs by wearing the smart trousers and she opted for comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals. She chose not to wear much jewellery and only sported a pair of patterned gold earrings. After visiting the Army Canine Centre, Kate and William were seen boarding a plane as they left Islamabad. Kate wore her second monochrome outfit of the day after stepping out this morning in an oversized white kaftan.

The casual garment had a black floral pattern across the front and a black pattern across the bottom. In her hand, she carried an oversized black leather bag and wore a pair of nude suede high heels. Yesterday, Kate wore a bold teal and gold scarf wrapped around her head as she visited a mosque in Lahore. The eye-catching scarf matched a colourful top and trouser sheer set which the Duchess covered up in. Kate marked her respects to the religious venue and was spotted walking with bare feet. How did Kate Middleton become a royal? Early life Kate Middleton, or Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was born on 9 January 1982 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, England. She was born to Michael and Carole Middleton, a former flight dispatcher and air hostess. The couple founded a party supplies company, Party Pieces, in 1987 – now estimated to be worth £30 million. Kate has a younger sister Pippa Matthews, 34, and a younger brother James Middleton, 31. Education Kate and her family moved to Amman, Jordan, in 1984, where the future Duchess was educated at an English-speaking nursery school. After moving back to Berkshire the family sent Kate to private school, St Andrews School. She went on to briefly study at Downe House before moving onto Marlborough College where she boarded. For university the young Kate attended the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland. Here she was awarded an undergraduate MA (2:1 Hons) in history of art. Relationship with Prince William Kate met Prince William when they were both studying at St Andrews, and both living in St Salvator’s Hall. Famously, William reportedly took a fancy to Kate after she wore a see-through dress during a fashion show. In 2003 the couple began dating and lived together during their second year of university. The couple split in April 2007, however, in October they were back together. Wedding Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with his late mother Princess Diana’s engagement ring in October 2010. The couple were holidaying in Kenya at the time. On 29 April 2011 they married at Westminster Abbey with a whopping 26 million watching the event live. Kate wore an Alexander McQueen dress worth a reported £250,000 on the big day. Kate assumed the title “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge” and also become the Duchess of Cambridge on the day.

