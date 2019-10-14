Kate Middleton tribute to Princess Diana in Pakistan with bespoke shalwar kameez – photos

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William have arrived in Pakistan tonight.
Kate has been roundly praised for her beautiful style choice tonight, which sees her pair traditional dress with contemporary London design.
The mother-of-three smiled as she was presented with flowers by two children at the Islamabad airport.
Fashion fans were quick to draw comparisons to the late Princess Diana.
Kate Middleton wore a stunning blue outfit inspired by traditional dress is Pakistan to arrive in Pakistan this evening.
The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful in the blue ombre gown.
According to one Twitter user, Kate is “wearing a teal-green traditionally inspired dress designed by Catherine Walker!!!”
One said of the dress: “Traditional yet contemporary silhouette. Very tasteful.
“Kate’s outfit matched the little girl’s who presented her with flowers.
“Mark of respect for Pakistani culture in continuing with Diana’s tradition.”
In 1991, Diana was pictured wearing several traditional lightweight styles that bowed in respect to the fashion and culture of Pakistan.
In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, editor and founder of fashion blog WhatKateWore.com, Susan Kelley said: “I think we will probably see at least one traditional shalwar kameez – the top and loose trousers look – from Kate on this trip.”
What is a shalwar kameez?
A shalwar kameez is a popular form of dress is Pakistan and in other regions in South and Central Asia.
It is worn by women and in some areas also men. The outfit is cool and modest, and is the national dress of Pakistan.
It is normally worn with a dupatta, a long shawl or scarf.
The trousers maybe wife and baggy, like Diana’s, or cut slimmer to the body like Kate’s.
The Duchess of Cambridge has opted for a sleek modest version of the dress, made by British designer Catherine Walker.
It was predicted Kate Middleton would take inspiration from Princess Diana with her Pakistan royal tour wardrobe.
Although Kate has not previously worn an outfit such as this, Kate did adopt a floaty Beulah dress and headscarf to visit a mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2012.
Previously Kate has been praised on her diplomatic dressing and has been branded “conscientious” and “respectful” by royal fans around the world.
In 2017 on a royal tour of Germany and Poland, Kate dazzled in a number of outfits.
How did Kate Middleton become a royal?
Early life
Kate Middleton, or Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was born on 9 January 1982 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, England.
She was born to Michael and Carole Middleton, a former flight dispatcher and air hostess. The couple founded a party supplies company, Party Pieces, in 1987 – now estimated to be worth £30 million.
Kate has a younger sister Pippa Matthews, 34, and a younger brother James Middleton, 31.
Education
Kate and her family moved to Amman, Jordan, in 1984, where the future Duchess was educated at an English-speaking nursery school.
After moving back to Berkshire the family sent Kate to private school, St Andrews School. She went on to briefly study at Downe House before moving onto Marlborough College where she boarded.
For university the young Kate attended the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland. Here she was awarded an undergraduate MA (2:1 Hons) in history of art.
Relationship with Prince William
Kate met Prince William when they were both studying at St Andrews, and both living in St Salvator’s Hall. Famously, William reportedly took a fancy to Kate after she wore a see-through dress during a fashion show.
In 2003 the couple began dating and lived together during their second year of university.
The couple split in April 2007, however, in October they were back together.
Wedding
Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with his late mother Princess Diana’s engagement ring in October 2010. The couple were holidaying in Kenya at the time.
On 29 April 2011 they married at Westminster Abbey with a whopping 26 million watching the event live.
Kate wore an Alexander McQueen dress worth a reported £250,000 on the big day.
Kate assumed the title “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge” and also become the Duchess of Cambridge on the day.