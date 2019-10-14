Kate Middleton tribute to Princess Diana in Pakistan with bespoke shalwar kameez – photos

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William have arrived in Pakistan tonight. Kate has been roundly praised for her beautiful style choice tonight, which sees her pair traditional dress with contemporary London design. The mother-of-three smiled as she was presented with flowers by two children at the Islamabad airport. Fashion fans were quick to draw comparisons to the late Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton wore a stunning blue outfit inspired by traditional dress is Pakistan to arrive in Pakistan this evening. The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful in the blue ombre gown. According to one Twitter user, Kate is “wearing a teal-green traditionally inspired dress designed by Catherine Walker!!!” One said of the dress: “Traditional yet contemporary silhouette. Very tasteful. “Kate’s outfit matched the little girl’s who presented her with flowers. “Mark of respect for Pakistani culture in continuing with Diana’s tradition.” In 1991, Diana was pictured wearing several traditional lightweight styles that bowed in respect to the fashion and culture of Pakistan. In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, editor and founder of fashion blog WhatKateWore.com, Susan Kelley said: “I think we will probably see at least one traditional shalwar kameez – the top and loose trousers look – from Kate on this trip.”

What is a shalwar kameez? A shalwar kameez is a popular form of dress is Pakistan and in other regions in South and Central Asia. It is worn by women and in some areas also men. The outfit is cool and modest, and is the national dress of Pakistan. It is normally worn with a dupatta, a long shawl or scarf. The trousers maybe wife and baggy, like Diana’s, or cut slimmer to the body like Kate’s. The Duchess of Cambridge has opted for a sleek modest version of the dress, made by British designer Catherine Walker. It was predicted Kate Middleton would take inspiration from Princess Diana with her Pakistan royal tour wardrobe.