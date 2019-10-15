Kate Middleton turns heads in a royal blue kurta with William on day two of Pakistan tour

Kate Middleton and Prince William have stepped out on the second day of their tour of Pakistan. The couple landed in the country last night and they are set to take part in a five day tour of the country at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The Duchess caught attention in a bright blue kurta and matching trousers during a trip to join children from local schools. The couple took part in various activities to help to highlight Pakistan’s work to meet several of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Kate and William were seen meeting with the school children as they saw the effects of the ‘Teach for Pakistan’ scheme which helps disadvantaged children. She wore the traditional ensemble for the occasion, including a royal blue kurta with matching trousers and a blue scarf, believed to be from local designer, Maheen Khan. The loose kurta was in a flattering royal blue shade and had long flared sleeves. Kate’s design had a v-neckline which was decorated with a white floral pattern around the seam. She opted for the collarless shirt which is worn in many regions of South Asia.

The design continued down to below her knee and a slit up the side showed off her trousers. Underneath, Kate wore a pair of matching cigarette trousers and had a long scarf resting over her right shoulder. The Duchess completed the look with a pair of nude strappy sandals which had a small heel. She wore a pair of eye-catching drop earrings which had a white and blue jewelled design. Her hair was down and styled into a side parting with a slight curl at the bottom.

Yesterday, she arrived for the first day of her tour wearing a ombre blue shalwar kameez. She wore the traditional piece as she stepped of the plane with Prince William. The Duchess wore the dress with trousers underneath, in a nod to modest culture of the country. She dressed it up with a pair of high in heeled shoes which were in a pale pink shade. Kate completed the look with the same earrings she as spotted in today. How did Kate Middleton become a royal? Early life Kate Middleton, or Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was born on 9 January 1982 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, England. She was born to Michael and Carole Middleton, a former flight dispatcher and air hostess. The couple founded a party supplies company, Party Pieces, in 1987 – now estimated to be worth £30 million. Kate has a younger sister Pippa Matthews, 34, and a younger brother James Middleton, 31. Education Kate and her family moved to Amman, Jordan, in 1984, where the future Duchess was educated at an English-speaking nursery school. After moving back to Berkshire the family sent Kate to private school, St Andrews School. She went on to briefly study at Downe House before moving onto Marlborough College where she boarded. For university the young Kate attended the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland. Here she was awarded an undergraduate MA (2:1 Hons) in history of art. Relationship with Prince William Kate met Prince William when they were both studying at St Andrews, and both living in St Salvator’s Hall. Famously, William reportedly took a fancy to Kate after she wore a see-through dress during a fashion show. In 2003 the couple began dating and lived together during their second year of university. The couple split in April 2007, however, in October they were back together. Wedding Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with his late mother Princess Diana’s engagement ring in October 2010. The couple were holidaying in Kenya at the time. On 29 April 2011 they married at Westminster Abbey with a whopping 26 million watching the event live. Kate wore an Alexander McQueen dress worth a reported £250,000 on the big day. Kate assumed the title “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge” and also become the Duchess of Cambridge on the day.

