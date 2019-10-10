Kate Middleton Warehouse jumper: Thrifty Kate strikes again in budget outfit

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge often favours British high street brands over high-end fashion and has gained a name for herself as the “thrifty” duchess. The Duchess of Cambridge’s affordable jumper and culottes ensemble prompted a purchasing frenzy with spikes of online sales.

Kate is a patron of London’s Natural History Museum and paid a royal visit to the famous institution yesterday. While her trip was to promote the museum’s work to protect British wildlife, royal fans were distracted by Kate’s stylish outfit. The Duchess paired £89 khaki culottes from Jigsaw with a £39 long-sleeved berry-coloured roll neck from Warehouse. She finished the outfit of with a less affordable, £3,000 Chanel handbag which gave the look a classy touch.

This has become known as the "Kate effect" after brands worn by the Duchess often experience a spike in sales. Annoushka Ducas, the founder of the Annoushka jewellery company – a brand the Duchess has worn on several occasions explained how the "Kate-effect" affected her sales. Speaking at the Hay literary festival in Wales, Ms Ducas said: "People pay influencers a fortune to wear jewellery on the catwalk or at the Oscars, but my experience is that had absolutely no influence on sales at all unless it is somebody like the Duchess of Cambridge." Kate has a "phenomenal" effects on sales, Ms Ducas told the Times.

She said: “She is her own brand, and she is internationally well known and that drives traffic from all over the world.” Royal watchers will be excited to see what Kate wears during her upcoming four-day royal tour of Pakistan. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Pakistan from October 14 to 18 and it’s expected to be their most complex visit abroad yet because of political tensions in the region. A Kensington Palace statement about the Cambridges’ upcoming trip read: “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan between Monday 14th and Friday 18th October, at the request of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office.”