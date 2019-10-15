Kate Middleton wears elegant green coat as her second outfit of the day in Pakistan

Kate Middleton picked the colourful outfit for her second look of the day as she met with the Prime Minister, Imran Khan, in Islamabad. This comes on the second day of her royal tour of Pakistan, where she will spend five days with Prince William. She respected the conservative country by choosing the loose fitting piece and covered up her legs with a pair of cream trousers.

Kate met with the Prime Minister outside his official residence on her first full day of the tour. The royal wore an eye-catching coat which had a high collar and large buttons down the front, which she kept fastened up. Although the design was loose, it was pulled in slightly at the waist and continued into a pleated skirt. She showed her respects to the country by covering up and complementing the look with loose cream trousers. Kate added a touch of glamour and she stepped out in a pair of closed toe emerald high heel shoes.

The Duchess matched this with a small dark green clutch bag which she carried in her hand. She showed off her stunning jewellery collection with a pair of emerald and gold drop earrings. Kate pulled the look together with an emerald and gold scarf which was draped over her shoulder. Keeping her makeup simple for the occasion, the royal enhanced her natural looks with a slick of mascara and clear lipgloss. Her long locks were pulled back off her face and half of her hair was tied up.

Earlier today, she wore a flattering royal blue kurta as she met with schoolchildren on the first engagement of her tour. She covered up with a pair of cigarette trousers and modest nude sandals. Her outfit was by local designer, Maheen Khan, and her shoes were believed to be a high street style which are on sale for just £23.99 in New Look. The Duke and Duchess arrived in Pakistan for their five day tour last night. Kate stepped off the plane wearing a traditional shalwar kameez in a light blue shade. She added blue trousers, nude heels and a gold clutch to match. How did Kate Middleton become a royal? Early life Kate Middleton, or Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was born on 9 January 1982 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, England. She was born to Michael and Carole Middleton, a former flight dispatcher and air hostess. The couple founded a party supplies company, Party Pieces, in 1987 – now estimated to be worth £30 million. Kate has a younger sister Pippa Matthews, 34, and a younger brother James Middleton, 31. Education Kate and her family moved to Amman, Jordan, in 1984, where the future Duchess was educated at an English-speaking nursery school. After moving back to Berkshire the family sent Kate to private school, St Andrews School. She went on to briefly study at Downe House before moving onto Marlborough College where she boarded. For university the young Kate attended the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland. Here she was awarded an undergraduate MA (2:1 Hons) in history of art. Relationship with Prince William Kate met Prince William when they were both studying at St Andrews, and both living in St Salvator’s Hall. Famously, William reportedly took a fancy to Kate after she wore a see-through dress during a fashion show. In 2003 the couple began dating and lived together during their second year of university. The couple split in April 2007, however, in October they were back together. Wedding Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with his late mother Princess Diana’s engagement ring in October 2010. The couple were holidaying in Kenya at the time. On 29 April 2011 they married at Westminster Abbey with a whopping 26 million watching the event live. Kate wore an Alexander McQueen dress worth a reported £250,000 on the big day. Kate assumed the title “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge” and also become the Duchess of Cambridge on the day.

Daily Express :: Style Feed