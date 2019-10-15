Kate Middleton wears green Jenny Packham dress at Pakistan’s National Monument

Kate Middleton wore a firm favourite brand of the royal today in Pakistan. The Duchess of Cambridge’s dress was by Jenny Packham, a British designer. She and Prince William visited the National Monument, arriving in a Tuk Tuk. The Prince was a traditional Sherwani for the event.

Kate’s dress is green, a national colour of the country. The garment had long sleeves and a matching scarf draped over the Duchess’s shoulder. She wore earrings from Onitaa, a South Asian luxury couture label. This new look is the latest in the traditional garments Kate Middleton has worn in Pakistan. Earlier today she wore a blue kurta to Margella Hill. She wore the traditional ensemble for the occasion, including a royal blue kurta with matching trousers and a blue scarf, believed to be from local designer, Maheen Khan.

The loose kurta was in a flattering royal blue shade and had long flared sleeves. Kate's design had a v-neckline which was decorated with a white floral pattern around the seam.

Yesterday Kate Middleton channelled Princess Diana in a bespoke shalwar kameez. The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful in the blue ombre gown. According to one Twitter user, Kate is “wearing a teal-green traditionally inspired dress designed by Catherine Walker!!!” One said of the dress: “Traditional yet contemporary silhouette. Very tasteful. “Kate’s outfit matched the little girl’s who presented her with flowers. “Mark of respect for Pakistani culture in continuing with Diana’s tradition.” How did Kate Middleton become a royal? Early life Kate Middleton, or Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was born on 9 January 1982 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, England. She was born to Michael and Carole Middleton, a former flight dispatcher and air hostess. The couple founded a party supplies company, Party Pieces, in 1987 – now estimated to be worth £30 million. Kate has a younger sister Pippa Matthews, 34, and a younger brother James Middleton, 31. Education Kate and her family moved to Amman, Jordan, in 1984, where the future Duchess was educated at an English-speaking nursery school. After moving back to Berkshire the family sent Kate to private school, St Andrews School. She went on to briefly study at Downe House before moving onto Marlborough College where she boarded. For university the young Kate attended the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland. Here she was awarded an undergraduate MA (2:1 Hons) in history of art. Relationship with Prince William Kate met Prince William when they were both studying at St Andrews, and both living in St Salvator’s Hall. Famously, William reportedly took a fancy to Kate after she wore a see-through dress during a fashion show. In 2003 the couple began dating and lived together during their second year of university. The couple split in April 2007, however, in October they were back together. Wedding Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with his late mother Princess Diana’s engagement ring in October 2010. The couple were holidaying in Kenya at the time. On 29 April 2011 they married at Westminster Abbey with a whopping 26 million watching the event live. Kate wore an Alexander McQueen dress worth a reported £250,000 on the big day. Kate assumed the title “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge” and also become the Duchess of Cambridge on the day.

