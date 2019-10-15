Kate Middleton’s royal parenting secrets revealed in Duchess’s favourite book

Kate Middleton has much help as a mother, and is incredibly lucky to do so. However, the Duchess of Cambridge is still pictured being hands on with her three children often. Despite having a specially trained professional nanny, Kate is a fan of a certain parenting manual. Kate Middleton is a fan of the The Modern Mother’s Handbook: How to Raise a Happy, Healthy, Smart, Disciplined and Interesting Child, Starting from Birth.

The Duchess of Cambridge confirmed this when she wrote a letter to the author praising the book. Kate Middleton is said to have written the letter in 2015, and the anonymous author told the Daily Mail: “A lot of actresses tracked down the book after they learned Kate had read it. “Middleton has a massive following in Hollywood!” So what can the rules of the book tell us about how Kate parents? Manners are important Unsurprisingly for a royal, Kate will be teaching her children all about manners if she is following this book to the letter.

The author writes: “Teaching children good, old-fashioned values and morals is paramount to any young person’s mental health “We often forget that the simplest, time-worn parenting methods – like writing thank-you cards and eating what’s put in front of you – are the best.” Be relatively hands-off The book encourages not coddling children. According to the book, parents are encouraged to “get out of your children’s way” and let their children discover the world themselves and make their own mistakes. The book said: “Set a good example and then stand back and watch.”

Last night Kate Middleton arrived in Pakistan. She wore a gorgeous blue traditional gown. According to one Twitter user, Kate is “wearing a teal-green traditionally inspired dress designed by Catherine Walker!!!” One said of the dress: “Traditional yet contemporary silhouette. Very tasteful. “Kate’s outfit matched the little girl’s who presented her with flowers. “Mark of respect for Pakistani culture in continuing with Diana’s tradition.” How did Kate Middleton become a royal? Early life Kate Middleton, or Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was born on 9 January 1982 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, England. She was born to Michael and Carole Middleton, a former flight dispatcher and air hostess. The couple founded a party supplies company, Party Pieces, in 1987 – now estimated to be worth £30 million. Kate has a younger sister Pippa Matthews, 34, and a younger brother James Middleton, 31. Education Kate and her family moved to Amman, Jordan, in 1984, where the future Duchess was educated at an English-speaking nursery school. After moving back to Berkshire the family sent Kate to private school, St Andrews School. She went on to briefly study at Downe House before moving onto Marlborough College where she boarded. For university the young Kate attended the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland. Here she was awarded an undergraduate MA (2:1 Hons) in history of art. Relationship with Prince William Kate met Prince William when they were both studying at St Andrews, and both living in St Salvator’s Hall. Famously, William reportedly took a fancy to Kate after she wore a see-through dress during a fashion show. In 2003 the couple began dating and lived together during their second year of university. The couple split in April 2007, however, in October they were back together. Wedding Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with his late mother Princess Diana’s engagement ring in October 2010. The couple were holidaying in Kenya at the time. On 29 April 2011 they married at Westminster Abbey with a whopping 26 million watching the event live. Kate wore an Alexander McQueen dress worth a reported £250,000 on the big day. Kate assumed the title “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge” and also become the Duchess of Cambridge on the day.

