Home Celebrity Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Grace Makes Her Runway Debut
Celebrity

Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Grace Makes Her Runway Debut

0

Emily Rekstis

Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Grace. J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

Like mother, like daughter! Kate Moss’ only child Lila Grace Moss made her fashion week debut. And no surprise, she’s already a pro.

On Tuesday, October 6, the 18-year-old hit the catwalk for Miu Miu’s spring-summer 2021 show, looking like a high-fashion mod queen. She strutted down the runway wearing two different looks. The first was a jeweled ensemble complete with a pink halter top and orange miniskirt. The second was a babydoll-style dress with a sequin-embellished top, a blue skirt and yellow bow around the waist.

“THANK YOU for allowing me to debut at the dreamiest show,” the British beauty wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, celebrating the big event.

Kate was also 18 years old when she made her big fashion week debut at Paris Fashion Week for the Dolce & Gabbana spring-summer 1992 show. The then-unknown blonde beauty hit the runway in a brocade suit with a wide-brim hat and gold platform sandals.

When talking with Vogue following the big show, Lila said that the makeup was a key detail to the whole thing. “The makeup was very natural, but with extra attention to detail — look out for the eyebrow slit.” The sophisticated yet edgy look was created by none other than British makeup mastermind Pat McGrath. As for the super cool, sleek, low pony, fellow fashion week favorite Guido Palau served as the lead hairstylist.

Lila is far from the only one following in her mother’s modeling footsteps. In fact, a lot of the big ‘90s supermodels have kids who are working in the same profession. Most notably Kaia Gerber who has become nearly as recognizable as her mom Cindy Crawford. Then again, they do look a lot alike.

“From day one, people in the industry were often taken aback by my resemblance to my mom,” Gerber wrote in a Vogue essay in 2019. “As I get older, it happens even more and it’s not just a visual thing: It’s everything from our mannerisms to our voices. I will look at a picture and have to take a moment before realizing which one of us it is.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDominic Thiem out of French Open in major Rafael Nadal boost
Next articleGiancarlo Stanton grand slam delivers Yankees 9-3 ALDS Game 1 win over Rays

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Valerie Bertinelli Mourns Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen’s Death With Heartbreaking Statement

0
Samantha Wilson Valerie Bertinelli mourned the death of her ex-husband and dear friend Eddie Van Halen, who passed at the age of 65 from throat...
Read more
Celebrity

Bill Murray Thinks He Could Moderate the Next Presidential Debate – With Enough Coffee (Video)

0
Fox Business Network viewers got a surprise Tuesday when actor Bill Murray showed up on “The Claman Countdown.” Murray appeared behind contributor Robert Wolf during...
Read more
Celebrity

Eddie Van Halen: 5 Things To Know About The Legendary Guitarist Dead At 65

0
Erin Silvia Eddie Van Halen, of the greatest guitarists of all time, is dead. The Van Halen co-founder passed away after a battle with throat...
Read more
Celebrity

Rocker Eddie Van Halen Dies at 65: Celebrities React

0
Johnni Macke In loving memory. Celebrities took to social media to mourn the loss of Van Halen cofounder Eddie Van Halen, who died at age...
Read more
Celebrity

Eddie Van Halen’s Son Wolf & More Celebs Mourn The Death Of Rock Legend: Our Hearts Are ‘Broken’

0
Erin Silvia Eddie Van Halen’s son and band member, Wolf, shared a heart-wrenching message about the loss of the ‘best father’ he ‘could ever ask...
Read more
Celebrity

Dolly Parton, 74, In Talks To Pose For ‘Playboy’ 42 Years After Being On The Cover

0
bshilliday Dolly Parton is gearing up for her big 75th birthday, and she’s in talks do to a shoot for ‘Playboy’ to celebrate. She says...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Truth-seekers spot 'UFO' being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs

Weird 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Sofie Jackson) Footage of an alleged "UFO" cruising through the skies near a volcano in Japan has sent conspiracy theorists wild, with some claiming...
Read more

Dead seals and marine animals wash up on beach in 'catastrophic' pictures

World 0
staronline@reachplc.com (James Caven) A suspected “ecological catastrophe” caused dead seals, octopus and starfish to wash up dead on a beach. The carcasses were discovered on the...
Read more

Valerie Bertinelli Mourns Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen’s Death With Heartbreaking Statement

Celebrity 0
Samantha Wilson Valerie Bertinelli mourned the death of her ex-husband and dear friend Eddie Van Halen, who passed at the age of 65 from throat...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: