Katharine McPhee and David Foster: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Dan Clarendon

There’s a song in Katharine McPhee’s heart! The American Idol alum and David Foster got engaged in July 2018, a little more than a year after the world caught wind of her relationship with the music producer.

At the time, Foster was finalizing his divorce from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid. Meanwhile, McPhee had recently ended her two-year relationship with Scorpion costar Elyes Gabel. The twosome exchanged vows in London in June 2019.

Look back at their romance through the years.

